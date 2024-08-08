'Pray for everyone': Feet of water floods North Carolina town as Tropical Storm Debby charges inland

BLADENBORO, N.C. – Cleanup is underway in the small southern North Carolina town of Bladenboro after heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Debby swamped it Wednesday night.

"At 9:30 p.m. it was dry as a bone, and at 10. p.m. it was like someone opened up a floodgate," Charles Peterson, head of Bladen County Commissioners, told FOX Weather.

By 11 p.m., downtown Bladenboro was underwater with about 4 feet of water, town officials stressed on social media, as roads turned into rivers.

"We are having a lot of flooding down here, so please pray for us," said Emily Dowless, co-owner of Market on Main. "Pray for everyone downtown, all the homes and businesses, and especially just the safety of everyone because things can be replaced."

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Emergency early Thursday morning, triggered by more than 8 inches of rain. Bladen County Emergency Services also issued a voluntary evacuation order for residents in and around the former textile community.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

A team of about 100 volunteers from various surrounding jurisdictions across the state, including some from the National Guard, have arrived in Bladenboro to assist in the recovery efforts.

Downtown Bladenboro is no stranger to tropical storms and hurricanes. The area was once heavily damaged by hurricanes Matthew and Florence after more than 6 feet of floodwater destroyed the business district.

"In 2016, we really got hit," Peterson said. "We got about 6 feet of water (at) the main stop light."

Water began receding in some areas of town by 9 a.m. Thursday as crews began reopening roads. However, most downtown areas will remain closed. Peterson stressed to residents and onlookers that even though the roads into downtown are now open, they need to stay home.

North Carolina Emergency Management warned that flash flooding will continue through Thursday in central North Carolina and the northern Foothills.

Much of the state is under a Level 4 or Level 5 out of 5 flood risk zone. Southern portions of central and eastern North Carolina could see 4-8 inches of additional rain. Northern portions of central and eastern North Carolina and western North Carolina could see 3-6 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Debby is now tracking inland but is still producing heavy rain. The extreme flood threat continues for portions of the Carolinas and Western Virginia. Numerous rivers are expected to rise to moderate to major flood stages.