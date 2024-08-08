'Thief in the middle of the night': Tropical Storm Debby spawns likely tornado that killed 1 in North Carolina

LUCAMA, N.C. – Tropical Storm Debby's overnight landfall in the Carolinas produced at least one likely tornado responsible for killing a person in North Carolina and destroyed part of a middle school, according to local officials.

Debby made landfall just before 2 a.m. ET Thursday near Bulls Bay, South Carolina. At about the same time, the apparent twister was spotted in Wilson County, North Carolina, near Lucama.

A Wilson County spokesperson told FOX Weather at least one death has been attributed to the likely tornado after FEMA's Urban Search and Rescue Team located the body of a missing person along Llyod Road.

Wilson County Schools Superintendent Lane Mills told FOX Weather that the apparent twister destroyed parts of Springfield Middle School.

"I am thankful that students and staff were not in the building during the time of the storm," Mills said. "This situation will be ongoing, and we don’t yet know the full extent of the damage, but we will be sharing information and next steps with our families and staff as we can."

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray was with the Wilson County Fire Department, which went door-to-door checking on residents who had damaged their homes. Debby caught some by surprise as they were asleep when the likely tornado hit.

"It's like a nightmare," a woman told FOX Weather after first responders knocked on her door. "You think that it will never happen to you, but it happens. It's like a thief in the middle of the night."

Multiple homes were flattened by the apparent tornado, local officials told FOX Weather.

The National Weather Service will need to perform a storm survey to confirm that a tornado caused the damage in Lucama.

Debby has dropped more than 14 inches of rain in parts of southeast North Carolina, causing flash flooding across the state as the storm crawls up the Interstate 95 corridor.

Since Debby's first landfall Monday in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane, the system has continued to drop torrential rain and cause flooding and damage across the Southeast. At least seven deaths have been attributed to the storm.