Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published Updated

Track Potential Tropical Cyclone 4: Forecast cone, live conditions, spaghetti models and more

Alerts have been issued for Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four heads for the state. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Debby over the weekend.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
A tropical disturbance swirling toward Florida, threatening torrential rains and possible flooding as early as this weekend, has now been designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four. 09:32

Tropical Storm Warnings issued as Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 takes aim at Florida

A tropical disturbance swirling toward Florida, threatening torrential rains and possible flooding as early as this weekend, has now been designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four.

A state of emergency has been issued for Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) Four moves toward the Sunshine State.

Should the storm develop further, it would become the fourth named storm of the hurricane season and be named Tropical Storm Debby.

Here are maps from the FOX Forecast Center to help you track PTC Four and its potential impacts.

Where is PTC Four?

Tracking PTC Four.
(FOX Weather)

 

Where is PTC 4 headed?

Forecast cone for PTC 4.
(FOX Weather)

 

How will PTC 4 move?

Spaghetti models for PTC 4.
(FOX Weather)

 

Who is under tropical storm alerts?

Tropical storm alerts due to PTC Four.
(FOX Weather)

 

When will the rain begin?

Rain start time.
(FOX Weather)

 

How much rain will fall?

Rainfall amounts.
(FOX Weather)

 

Who is at risk of flash flooding?

Flash flooding Saturday through Sunday.
(FOX Weather)

 
Tags
Loading...