Mapped: Who’s seen the greatest rainfall from Debby

Debby’s slow forward speed across Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas has resulted in many communities experiencing double-digit rainfall totals as the water starts to flow into streams and other tributaries.

Hurricane Debby made landfall on Monday along Florida’s Big Bend and gradually weakened into a tropical storm before impacting other parts of the Southeast.

Lake City, Florida, reported one of the highest rainfall totals in the Sunshine State, with nearly 20 inches of precipitation, while communities in Georgia recorded nearly a foot.

South Carolina is expected to see the heaviest rainfall, with some observation sites anticipating more than 20 inches of precipitation, by the time the storm system moves out of the region.

As of Wednesday evening, the communities of Summerville and Green Pond had experienced the heaviest rainfall in South Carolina, with between 16 and 18 inches of precipitation.

Rainfall totals in North Carolina were more modest, ranging from 5 to 9 inches, but precipitation was expected to continue for several more days.

The torrential rain has caused many streams and rivers to rise into flood stage across the Southeast.

The National Weather Service’s Southeast River Forecast Center estimated that 45 gauges were in minor flood stage while nearly 40 were in either in moderate or major flood stage as of Wednesday evening.

River Flood Stages

