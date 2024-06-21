Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Southwest Gulf being monitored for potential repeat of Alberto

Whether or not the disturbed area of weather develops, the system will produce additional rounds of heavy rainfall for northeastern Mexico and South Texas during the workweek. The Central America Gyre, commonly referred to as the CAG, continues to be active and has led to at least three areas of disturbed weather, including Tropical Storm Alberto.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
A tropical disturbance is expected to wind up in the Bay of Campeche and southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the next few days.

Mexico on alert for more tropical trouble

A tropical disturbance is expected to wind up in the Bay of Campeche and southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the next few days.

The FOX Forecast Center is closely monitoring southeastern Mexico and nearby bodies of water for the development of a tropical disturbance that could affect the same areas impacted by Tropical Storm Alberto last week.

At last report from the National Hurricane Center, the broad area of circulation only had around 60% of development over the next seven days, as atmospheric conditions may not be as conducive as they were for Alberto.

The disturbance is expected to travel further south than the first cyclone of the season, which will limit its effects on the Lone Star State.

"If there's a pocket of reasonably conducive atmosphere, even though this is a large swirl, big in diameter, it will be slow to consolidate. It will have an opportunity to do just that moving through the weekend," said FOX Weather meteorologist Ian Oliver.

Tracking the tropics
(FOX Weather)

 

2024 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON GUIDE: HERE’S WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THIS YEAR’S STORMS

A phenomenon known as the Central America Gyre has been primarily responsible for producing systems such as Tropical Storm Alberto and Invest 90E in the eastern Pacific.

Since June 11, NOAA satellites have estimated that more than two feet of rainfall has occurred over countries such as El Salvador and Guatemala, leading to flooding and mudslides.

At least two dozen people have been killed, as local authorities warn of additional threats from landslides.

Almost every hurricane season sees the formation of at least one CAG, which is capable of generating heavy rainfall from southern Mexico through Central America and into Venezuela and neighboring Colombia.

  • Central America flooding
    Image 1 of 4

    A view flood as government of President Nayib Bukele transfers families to enabled shelters due to the increase in rains in El Salvador, on June 16, 2024. Authorities decreed an alert for the entire country due to several days of persistent rainfall across portions of Central America into Mexico. (Photo by El Salvador Government/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  • Central America flooding
    Image 2 of 4

    View of a beach football field flooded after heavy rains in Santiago Texacuangos, El Salvador,  on June 21, 2024. Torrential rains across Central America have left at least 27 dead in landslides and flooding over the past week, mainly in El Salvador, but also in Guatemala and Honduras, officials said Friday. (Photo by MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Central America flooding
    Image 3 of 4

    A man stands outside a flooded house in El Cubulero community, La Alianza municipality, Valle department, Honduras, on June 21, 2024, after the overflowing of the Goascoran river due to heavy rains. Torrential rains across Central America have left at least 27 dead in landslides and flooding over the past week, mainly in El Salvador, but also in Guatemala and Honduras, officials said Friday.  (Photo by El Salvador Government/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  • Central America flooding
    Image 4 of 4

    View of the flooding of the Goascaran river in El Cubulero community, La Alianza municipality, Valle department, Honduras, on June 21, 2024, after heavy rains. Torrential rains across Central America have left at least 27 dead in landslides and flooding over the past week, mainly in El Salvador, but also in Guatemala and Honduras, officials said Friday. (Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP) (Photo by ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images))

LIVE HURRICANE TRACKER MAPS

Forecast for tropical disturbance

Due to the limited time the disturbed area of weather will spend over water, its chances of developing are lower than what Alberto experienced less than a week ago.

Water temperatures remain warm, enhancing tropical cyclone formation; however, the system's apparent large size means it will take longer to consolidate.

Forecast models show the tropical disturbance moving ashore the Mexican coast on Monday, whether a low-level center develops or not.

Heavy rainfall will accompany the system, which is welcome news to many farmers and aquifers in the agricultural region.

In the higher mountainous areas, torrential rainfall can cause problems, as happened during Tropical Storm Alberto.

Mexico's civil protection agency reported at least four people died during the storm, with the majority from electrical shocks from downed power lines. 

Expected rainfall
(FOX Weather)

 

"Areas like Brownsville and Port Mansfield that got soaked from Alberto could easily, with this one, pick up another 2 to 3 inches plus of rain," said Oliver.

If the disturbance gains enough organization to be classified as a tropical storm, it will be named Beryl.

The naming of the system would not change the forecast or outcome for either Mexico or Texas.

Typically, the second-named storm does not form in the Atlantic basin until July 17th.

This chart shows the amount of tropical cyclone activity, in terms of named storms and hurricanes, that occurs in the Atlantic Basin on each calendar day between May 1 and Dec. 31. Specifically, it shows the number of hurricanes (yellow area) and the combined named storms and hurricanes (red area) that occur on each calendar day over a 100-year period. The chart is based on data from the 77-year period from 1944 to 2020 (starting at the beginning of the aircraft reconnaissance era) but normalized to 100 years. The official hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin is from June 1 to Nov. 30, but tropical cyclone activity sometimes occurs before and after these dates, respectively. The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10, with most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October.

This chart shows the amount of tropical cyclone activity, in terms of named storms and hurricanes, that occurs in the Atlantic Basin on each calendar day between May 1 and Dec. 31. Specifically, it shows the number of hurricanes (yellow area) and the combined named storms and hurricanes (red area) that occur on each calendar day over a 100-year period. The chart is based on data from the 77-year period from 1944 to 2020 (starting at the beginning of the aircraft reconnaissance era) but normalized to 100 years. The official hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin is from June 1 to Nov. 30, but tropical cyclone activity sometimes occurs before and after these dates, respectively. The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10, with most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October.

(National Hurricane Center / NOAA)

Tags
Loading...