Southwest Gulf being monitored for potential repeat of Alberto

The FOX Forecast Center is closely monitoring southeastern Mexico and nearby bodies of water for the development of a tropical disturbance that could affect the same areas impacted by Tropical Storm Alberto last week.

At last report from the National Hurricane Center, the broad area of circulation only had around 60% of development over the next seven days, as atmospheric conditions may not be as conducive as they were for Alberto.

The disturbance is expected to travel further south than the first cyclone of the season, which will limit its effects on the Lone Star State.

"If there's a pocket of reasonably conducive atmosphere, even though this is a large swirl, big in diameter, it will be slow to consolidate. It will have an opportunity to do just that moving through the weekend," said FOX Weather meteorologist Ian Oliver.

Tracking the tropics

(FOX Weather)



2024 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON GUIDE: HERE’S WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THIS YEAR’S STORMS

A phenomenon known as the Central America Gyre has been primarily responsible for producing systems such as Tropical Storm Alberto and Invest 90E in the eastern Pacific.

Since June 11, NOAA satellites have estimated that more than two feet of rainfall has occurred over countries such as El Salvador and Guatemala, leading to flooding and mudslides.

At least two dozen people have been killed, as local authorities warn of additional threats from landslides.

Almost every hurricane season sees the formation of at least one CAG, which is capable of generating heavy rainfall from southern Mexico through Central America and into Venezuela and neighboring Colombia.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

LIVE HURRICANE TRACKER MAPS

Forecast for tropical disturbance

Due to the limited time the disturbed area of weather will spend over water, its chances of developing are lower than what Alberto experienced less than a week ago.

Water temperatures remain warm, enhancing tropical cyclone formation; however, the system's apparent large size means it will take longer to consolidate.

Forecast models show the tropical disturbance moving ashore the Mexican coast on Monday, whether a low-level center develops or not.

Heavy rainfall will accompany the system, which is welcome news to many farmers and aquifers in the agricultural region.

In the higher mountainous areas, torrential rainfall can cause problems, as happened during Tropical Storm Alberto.

Mexico's civil protection agency reported at least four people died during the storm, with the majority from electrical shocks from downed power lines.

Expected rainfall

(FOX Weather)



"Areas like Brownsville and Port Mansfield that got soaked from Alberto could easily, with this one, pick up another 2 to 3 inches plus of rain," said Oliver.

If the disturbance gains enough organization to be classified as a tropical storm, it will be named Beryl.

The naming of the system would not change the forecast or outcome for either Mexico or Texas.

Typically, the second-named storm does not form in the Atlantic basin until July 17th.