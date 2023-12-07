FOX Weather documentary ‘Into the Storm’ honors and celebrates first responders

FOX Weather meteorologists Janice Dean and Britta Merwin will share stories of first responders across the country in the upcoming FOX Weather documentary "Into the Storm."

"Into the Storm" will premiere on Saturday, airing at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET. Viewers will be able to watch it for free on the FOX Weather app, website and channel.

The documentary highlights some of the heroes who risk their lives to rescue others. From firefighters to police officers to paramedics, they have all run head-first into danger to answer the call to serve others.

Here are a few of those heroes.

The firefighter

Robert Cordaro followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the New Rochelle Fire Department, which lies just north of New York City. In fact, Cordaro was not alone as his four brothers also joined the fire department, and in recent years, so did two of their children.

Cordaro and his family have fought a number of fires in their careers. One of which occurred in September 2021, on the night Hurricane Ida struck. Cordaro was on duty and encountered deep water and powerful winds while responding to many calls throughout the night.

Months later, in February 2022, he fought a three-alarm fire in frigid winter weather as temperatures plummeted to what felt like the teens. When the fire was addressed, and Cordaro returned to the firehouse, his gear was frozen.

The police officer

Michael Caputo served his community as a police officer for 18 years, first stationed in New York City and later as part of the Lake Success Police Department on Long Island.

During that time, he worked during a number of severe weather-related events. One of those events was Hurricane Sandy, which made landfall in New Jersey as a post-tropical cyclone on Oct. 29, 2012. Sandy’s impacts extended up to New York City, where 43 people died, nearly 90,000 buildings were flooded, and almost 2 million people were left without power, officials said.

Caputo also served during Hurricane Irene in late August 2011. According to NOAA, Irene caused a storm surge of 3-6 feet that caused millions of dollars in property damage in New York City and Long Island.

During these and other days of service, Caputo served his community, often providing security for local businesses and handing out emergency supplies to those in need.

The paramedic

Out in California, Fred Hall serves as a firefighter and paramedic for the Sacramento Fire Department.

Hall has served through a number of weather-related events, such as storms in late 2022 and early 2023. The storms brought down trees and power lines throughout the city and made answering calls for help particularly challenging and dangerous.

Hall is a recent recipient of the "Field Save EMS Challenge Coin," an award by Sacramento Fire that recognizes members who "restart" patients’ hearts. As the department described, recipients give people "a second chance at life, thanks to the remarkable work of our paramedics and first responders."

To learn more about these and other heroic first responders, be sure to watch Into the Storm