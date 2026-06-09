Here's how weather will impact the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The World Cup is officially underway, bringing the world's biggest sporting event back to North America.

Beyond the sport's biggest stars, long-standing rivalries and dramatic goals, there is an undeniable factor that could help shape the tournament: the weather.

From sweltering afternoons in the southern United States to cooler conditions in Canada and the impact of altitude in central Mexico, players, coaches and fans alike will face a wide range of environments in the coming weeks.

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These weather conditions could influence everything from match tempo and player fatigue to the race to crown the next world champion.

For the biggest sporting event on the planet, 16 cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada will welcome millions of fans.

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While the winners and the world's next champion remain unknown, one factor is guaranteed to play a role in all 106 matches: the weather.

Host Cities In The 2026 FIFA World Cup.

(FOX Weather)

Host Cities In The 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup brings together 48 nations from six continental confederations, sending teams across North America during the transition from spring to summer and exposing them to some of the continent's most diverse weather conditions.

From scorching heat and suffocating humidity to swift thunderstorms, visitors from Europe, Asia, Africa and South America will experience the full spectrum of North America's summer weather.

Of the 16 World Cup venues, only Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Vancouver feature fully enclosed, retractable-roof stadiums, while Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium offers overhead coverage, but remains open to the outside environment, meaning weather conditions can still influence the fan experience.

EXTREME HEAT

Among the weather-related challenges facing teams, extreme heat poses a real threat to numerous locations hosting this year's tournament.

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In Monterrey, Mexico, where average high temperatures climb into the mid-90s during June and July, players and fans alike will contend with conditions that can accelerate fatigue, increase dehydration risk and test endurance over the course of a match.

Hottest Host Cities In The 2026 FIFA World Cup.

(FOX Weather)

Hottest Host Cities In The 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Northeast's host cities — including New York City, Philadelphia and Boston — will be entering the heart of summer during the tournament, bringing rising temperatures, increasing humidity and the potential for periodic heat waves.

While daytime highs in the 80s and 90s are common this time of year, the added humidity can make conditions feel even hotter on the pitch and place additional stress on players over 90 minutes.

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In the prime of warm weather in North America, FIFA is taking measures to mitigate the threat of extreme heat.

To protect players, coaches, fans and staff, FIFA has introduced several heat-related safeguards ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

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Among them are mandatory three-minute hydration breaks in each half of every match, regardless of the weather, providing players a chance to cool down and regroup while giving coaches an additional opportunity to make tactical adjustments.

At the center of FIFA's heat-safety protocol is the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT), a measurement that accounts for temperature, humidity, wind and solar radiation to assess how stressful environmental conditions are on the human body.

FIFA uses WBGT readings to guide heat-related decisions throughout the tournament. Higher values could lead to additional cooling measures, while dangerous levels can even lead to match delays, suspensions or postponements to protect players and officials.

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LAST YEAR'S TROUBLING TEST RUN

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup offered a preview of the weather challenges that could await players and fans at this year's World Cup.

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Extreme heat, oppressive humidity, thunderstorms and lightning delays repeatedly disrupted play across the U.S.

Several matches were delayed or suspended because of severe weather, with several hours-long delays putting the highly anticipated games on hold last summer.

While severe weather proved to be one unavoidable headache, extreme heat may have been an even greater concern. Players, coaches and staff frequently cited the physical toll of competing in temperatures near or above 90 degrees — conditions that could once again become a major storyline at the 2026 World Cup.

BEYOND THE HEAT LIES SUMMER STORMS

While extreme heat may grab the headlines, severe thunderstorms could prove just as disruptive during the 2026 World Cup. Across much of the United States, summer storms routinely bring lightning, heavy rain and the threat of lengthy match delays.

Unlike heat, which can affect players' performance throughout a match, severe weather has the potential to stop play altogether.

FIFA requires host venues to adhere to local severe weather safety regulations, meaning World Cup matches in the United States will be governed by established lightning-safety protocols.

If lightning is detected within the designated safety radius of a stadium, play can be suspended until the threat has passed and conditions meet local safety requirements.

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As the world's attention turns to North America, weather will undoubtedly become part of the World Cup story, regardless of which country comes out victorious.

Stick with FOX Weather and follow along with the Risk Of Weather Impact throughout the World Cup.