Watch: Parachuter crashes into scoreboard before Virginia Tech spring football game

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Spring football games are often a time to celebrate tradition and breathe life into the upcoming new season, but a celebration took an interesting turn at Virginia Tech this weekend.

Spring football has begun across colleges in the NCAA this week, kicking off nostalgic, fun-filled events to get fans excited for next season.

But the start of the Virginia Tech game was delayed after a parachutist crashed into the scoreboard at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, just before kickoff on Saturday.

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Before the start of the game, a team of three parachutists came falling from the sky to help kick off the game, with one carrying an American flag before crashing into the scoreboard.

Video footage from Tim Thomas via Storyful shows the parachutist with the American flag dangling from the scoreboard, with the flag hanging from his waist into the stands.

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The parachuter may have been blown off course by the wind with gusts reaching 17 mph on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

As a result, the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department was tasked with rescuing the individual, and footage showed crews using a fire truck ladder.

Eventually, the parachuter was safely removed from his suspended position and lowered to the stands.

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Officials from Virginia Tech Athletics said the parachuter was safely secured and is in stable condition.

Virginia Tech's white squad secured the win by a score of 30-21, in newly hired Head Coach James Franklin's first game in the stadium.