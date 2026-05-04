This is how temperatures impact your running performance

For many, running is a year-round commitment, with a racing calendar that spans the entire year—from the holiday runs of November and December through the peak heat of summer.

Sometimes, when running in cooler air, our lungs can feel heavy and constricted, while warmer temperatures can make us feel drained or significantly weighed down.

So, does temperature really impact your running? Let's break it down.

Temperature has a direct impact on running performance, mainly because it changes how your body regulates heat and uses energy, with performance shifting as your body prioritizes internal climate control over speed.

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Dr. Monica Kelly, an exercise and sport science expert at Deakin University, explains that running distances over 800 meters can be negatively impacted by temperatures higher than 77 degrees. She notes that there are "reports of slower race times by up to 3% during exercise in the heat."

When running in the heat, our bodies are in a competition between maintaining a steady pace and protecting themselves from overheating, according to Dr. Amelia Carr, another exercise and sport science expert at Deakin University, thus, making it harder to run.

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On the flip side, cooler temperatures ranging from 50 to roughly 64 degrees can have a positive impact on pace for endurance runners.

In fact, it is the peak running temperature for endurance runners, according to Dr. Kelly.

However, to make this even more intriguing, "For sprinting events like 100 meters to 400 meters, air temperature can have the opposite effect, with performance often improved by 1 to 2% in hot conditions," Dr. Kelly said.

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With that, it’s also good to note that other factors such as humidity or wind speed can also play a role in running performance.