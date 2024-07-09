Time lapse video shows Beryl’s approach, onslaught of storm surge flooding in Texas

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas – Deadly Hurricane Beryl made landfall along the Texas coast on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane that caused widespread damage and knocked out power to approximately 2.7 million utility customers. Time lapse video recorded in the hard-hit community of Surfside Beach showed the calm before the storm and the rush of water inland due to storm surge flooding.

The video starts with blue skies and some clouds in the area as Hurricane Beryl continues its approach to Texas. However, rain bands and wind associated with the hurricane continue to push into the area, and the sky quickly became overcast.

BERYL CONTINUES FLOOD, TORNADO THREAT AS IT SWEEPS ACROSS MIDWEST, WITH EYES ON NORTHEAST

The sun then sets and only lights from buildings can be seen before the hurricane gets more intense and plunges the area within the camera’s view into darkness.

White specks can then be seen rising in the foreground, which is debris getting caught in a fence as the storm surge flooding begins.

When the sun rises, the water then starts to recede slowly.

Hurricane Beryl leaves at least 8 dead in U.S.

Beryl roared ashore near the Texas city of Matagorda early Monday morning and pummeled the region with wind gusts higher than 90 mph, a 3-6 foot storm surge and torrential rain.

The storm also spawned numerous tornadoes in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas as it continued to advance inland.

The effects of Hurricane Beryl have left at least eight people dead in two states, bringing the total number of fatalities along the storm's track from the Windward Islands to the U.S. as it made its historic trek across the open waters of the Atlantic and Caribbean to at least 19.

Seven of the deaths in the U.S. were in the greater Houston area, and one was in Louisiana.