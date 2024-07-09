Time lapse video shows Beryl’s approach, onslaught of storm surge flooding in Texas
Beryl roared ashore near the Texas city of Matagorda early Monday morning and pummeled the region with wind gusts higher than 90 mph, a 3-6 foot storm surge and torrential rain that left at least eight people dead.
A time lapse video recorded in Surfside Beach, Texas, shows the approach of Hurricane Beryl and the storm surge flooding that followed.
SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas – Deadly Hurricane Beryl made landfall along the Texas coast on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane that caused widespread damage and knocked out power to approximately 2.7 million utility customers. Time lapse video recorded in the hard-hit community of Surfside Beach showed the calm before the storm and the rush of water inland due to storm surge flooding.
The video starts with blue skies and some clouds in the area as Hurricane Beryl continues its approach to Texas. However, rain bands and wind associated with the hurricane continue to push into the area, and the sky quickly became overcast.
This image comes from a time lapse video that showed the approach of Hurricane Beryl and the flooding that followed.
GALVESTON, TEXAS - JULY 8: Damaged apartment complex on The Seawall Boulevard in Galveston following Hurricane Beryl on Monday, July 8, 2024.
Andrew Parada, an employee at Residence Inn, mops up the floor as water leaks during Hurricane Beryl on Monday, July 8, 2024, in Galveston.
A man walks down the middle of a flooded road in Galveston on Monday, July 8, 2024, as Hurricane Beryl wanes.
A palm tree lays on Church Street after it broke due to Hurricane Beryl on Monday, July 8, 2024.
Fallen power lines on Termini San Louis Pass Road on Galveston Island as a result of Hurricane Beryl on Monday, July 8, 2024.
A sedan makes it way down a flooded street near downtown Galveston as Hurricane Beryl wanes on Monday, July 8, 2024.
A man picks up trash cans that had floated off their stands at a self-serve carwash in Galveston as Hurricane Beryl wanes on Monday, July 8, 2024.
Broken lamppost at a hotel in Galveston due to Hurricane Beryl on Monday, July 8, 2024.
Residents assess a fallen tree in their in their neighborhood after Hurricane Beryl swept through the area on July 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Tropical Storm Beryl developed into a Category 1 hurricane as it hit the Texas coast late last night. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
A vehicle is left abandoned in floodwater on a highway after Hurricane Beryl swept through the area on July 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Tropical Storm Beryl developed into a Category 1 hurricane as it hit the Texas coast late last night. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Vehicles are left abandoned in floodwater on a highway after Hurricane Beryl swept through the area on July 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Tropical Storm Beryl developed into a Category 1 hurricane as it hit the Texas coast late last night. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Debris blocks FM2031, the main access road, after Hurricane Beryl came ashore nearby Monday, July 8, 2024, in Matagorda. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
Debris blocks FM 2031, the main access road, after Hurricane Beryl came ashore nearby Monday, July 8, 2024, in Matagorda. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
A destroyed trailer sits near beach homes after Hurricane Beryl came ashore nearby Monday, July 8, 2024, in Matagorda. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
Damage to a home in Spring, Texas on July 8, 2024 from Hurricane Beryl.
Damage to a home in Spring, Texas on July 8, 2024 from Hurricane Beryl.
Brent Meads films himself as he stands in the heavy wind and rain from Hurricane Beryl on Monday, July 8, 2024, in Bay City. Meads said he came from Las Vegas to experience a hurricane for the first time. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
A vehicle drives through heavy rain on a highway during Hurricane Beryl on July 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Tropical Storm Beryl developed into a Category 1 hurricane as it hit the Texas coast late last night. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Hurricane Beryl wind damage in League City, Texas on July 8, 2024.
Hurricane Beryl flips truck outside of Surfside Beach, Texas on July 8, 2024.
Hurricane Beryl wind damage in League City, Texas on July 8, 2024.
Hurricane Beryl wind damage in League City, Texas on July 8, 2024.
Hurricane Beryl wind damage to a gas station outside of Surfside Beach, Texas on July 8, 2024.
Hurricane Beryl flips truck outside of Surfside Beach, Texas on July 8, 2024.
Debris in Surfside Beach, Texas from Hurricane Beryl's storm surge on July 8, 2024.
Winds and waves from Hurricane Beryl near Galveston, Texas on July 8, 2024.
Winds pull down a traffic light in Surfside Beach, Texas during Hurricane Beryl's storm surge on July 8, 2024.
Hurricane Beryl wind damage in League City, Texas on July 8, 2024.
This image shows an RV on its side and debris in the road in Surfside Beach, Texas, after Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Monday, July 8, 2024.
This image shows a traffic light that was brought down from Hurricane Beryl’s powerful winds in Surfside Beach, Texas, on Monday, July 8, 2024.
Hurricane Beryl comes ashore along Galveston on July 8, 2024.
Hurricane Beryl comes ashore along Galveston on July 8, 2024.
