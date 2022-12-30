Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Mean Mother Nature: Top 5 extreme forces of nature in 2022

From the historic Mauna Loa volcano eruption to a deadly earthquake in Indonesia, 2022 saw some of the most extreme forces of nature.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
At least 1,000 dead, and 1,500 injured after magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattles Afghanistan. 

Deadly earthquake rattles Afghanistan

At least 1,000 dead, and 1,500 injured after magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattles Afghanistan. 

Some forces of nature can't be predicted in daily weather forecasts but come swiftly and without mercy.

In 2022, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, tsunamis and dangerous mudslides were among the top five most extreme forces of nature on Earth.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

While some of these extreme natural disasters occurred without injuring a single person, such as the Mauna Loa Volcano in Hawaii, other places were not spared.

Take a look at some extreme examples of Mother Nature's fury.

Tonga volcano eruption and tsunami 

The GOES-17 satellite captured images of an umbrella cloud generated by the underwater eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano on Jan. 15, 2022. Crescent-shaped bow shock waves and numerous lighting strikes are also visible.

(NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens using GOES imagery courtesy of NOAA and NESDIS)

At the start of 2022, Mother Nature was busy throwing curveballs at humanity. 

In January, when the underwater volcano erupted near Tonga, it sent literal shockwaves around the planet.

The blast prompted tsunami warnings across the West Coast and Alaska, where increased wave heights were reported.

WHAT MAKES ‘PELE’S HAIR' DURING A VOLCANIC ERUPTION?

The tsunami created by the eruption caused damage in Hawaii and led to flooding in the Pacific states.

California mudslide overtakes highways

Video captures a debris flow off a burn scar in Oak Glen, California on Monday. (Credit: @RogerSeheult/Twitter) 00:40

Debris flow off burn scar in Southern California

Video captures a debris flow off a burn scar in Oak Glen, California on Monday. (Credit: @RogerSeheult/Twitter)

Heavy rainfall along burn scars in September caused mudslides and debris flows to barrel down Southern California hillsides,  overtaking highways and destroying at least one business.

During the first landslide in Los Angeles County, drivers were trapped when the mudslide moved onto Pine Canyon Road.

7 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT MUDSLIDES

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said they rescued approximately 50 people who were taken to a nearby county fire station to meet with the American Red Cross. Only one person was injured during the incident.

Then a day later, another debris flow triggered by heavy rains swept through Oak Glen, California.

According to Oak Glen Steakhouse and Saloon owner Brandon Gallegos, the mudslide brought "monstrous trees" and "rocks the size of boulders" barreling into his restaurant.

Wild activity from Italy's Stromboli volcano

A volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli erupted over the weekend sending a plume of smoke and ash thousands of feet into the air and causing a pyroclastic flow that reached the Tyrrhenian Sea.

A volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli erupted over the weekend sending a plume of smoke and ash thousands of feet into the air and causing a pyroclastic flow that reached the Tyrrhenian Sea.

(Reuters)

Mount Stromboli has been in a continuous eruptive state since 1934, according to the Smithsonian Global Volcanism Program. 

In October, the volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli erupted, sending plumes of smoke and ash thousands of feet into the air and a pyroclastic flow and lava rushing down the side of the mountain into the Tyrrhenian Sea.

The Stromboli Volcano in Italy was seen spewing dark clouds of ash and producing flashes of volcanic lightning after erupting on December 4.  01:12

Flashes of volcanic lightning seen as Stromboli Volcano erupts in Italy

The Stromboli Volcano in Italy was seen spewing dark clouds of ash and producing flashes of volcanic lightning after erupting on December 4. 

This year, the volcano has offered some potent eruptive activity, including lightning in December.

Deadly earthquakes in Indonesia and Afghanistan

At least 1,000 have died as the death toll continues to rise following a powerful earthquake in southeastern Afghanistan. 00:40

At least 1,000 dead after Afghanistan earthquake

At least 1,000 have died as the death toll continues to rise following a powerful earthquake in southeastern Afghanistan.

The deadliest natural disaster in decades happened in June when a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck in Afghanistan near the border of Pakistan.

More than 1,000 people were killed, and over 1,500 others injured in the Gayan and Barmal districts of Paktika province alone, the head of the Information and Culture Department of the region told the Bakhtar News Agency. 

Video shows still photographs of damaged buildings, rubble and debris after a deadly earthquake in Indonesia. 00:19

Damaged buildings, rubble and debris after deadly earthquake in Indonesia

Video shows still photographs of damaged buildings, rubble and debris after a deadly earthquake in Indonesia.

Then in November, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook Indonesia's main island of Java, killing more than 300 people and injuring hundreds of others.

Geologists said what made these earthquakes so deadly was the combination of geography, building quality and population density.

Mauna Loa erupts for first time in nearly 40 years

The eruption of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began on November 27, after remaining quiet for nearly 40 years. 02:44

Mauna Loa eruption: See all of the most incredible volcano footage

The eruption of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began on November 27, after remaining quiet for nearly 40 years.

The last on the list of extreme cases of Mother Nature exerting her force happened in November when Hawaii's Mauna Loa Volcano began erupting for the first time in 38 years.

When the world's largest active volcano began erupting for the first time since 1984, crowds from across the globe came to Hawaii's Big Island to see the lava flows from a safe distance. 

WATCH LAVA FLOW IN THESE MESMERIZING VOLCANIC ERUPTIONS AROUND THE WORLD

During the eruption period, there was a concern when active fissures were feeding lava flows downslope toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road). However, the lava eventually slowed and stopped before reaching the highway.

  • Image 1 of 11

     In an aerial view, a helicopter flies past as lava fissures flow downslope from the north flank of Mauna Loa Volcano on December 7, 2022 in Hilo, Hawaii. For the first time in almost 40 years, the biggest active volcano in the world erupted prompting an emergency response on the Big Island. (Photo by Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 2 of 11

    HILO, HAWAII - DECEMBER 04: In an aerial view, lava shoots up from a fissure of Mauna Loa Volcano as it erupts on December 05, 2022 in Hilo, Hawaii. For the first time in nearly 40 years, the Mauna Loa volcano, the largest active volcano in the world, has erupted. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan)

  • Lava fissures flow downslope from the north flank of Mauna Loa Volcano on December 5, 2022 in Hilo, Hawaii.
    Image 3 of 11

    Lava fissures flow downslope from the north flank of Mauna Loa Volcano on December 5, 2022 in Hilo, Hawaii. For the first time in almost 40 years, the biggest active volcano in the world erupted prompting an emergency response on the Big Island. (Photo by Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images) ( )

  • In an aerial view, lava continues to erupt from the Mauna Loa volcano on December 7, 2022 in Hawaii.
    Image 4 of 11

    In an aerial view, lava continues to erupt from the Mauna Loa volcano on December 7, 2022 in Hawaii.  (Andrew Richard Hara)

  • In an aerial view, lava fissures flow downslope from the north flank of Mauna Loa Volcano on December 7, 2022 in Hilo, Hawaii.
    Image 5 of 11

     In an aerial view, lava fissures flow downslope from the north flank of Mauna Loa Volcano on December 7, 2022 in Hilo, Hawaii. For the first time in almost 40 years, the biggest active volcano in the world erupted prompting an emergency response on the Big Island. (Photo by Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images) ( )

  • Lava and smoke are seen spewing Manua Loa in Hawaii during an eruption in December 2022.
    Image 6 of 11

    Lava and smoke are seen spewing from Manua Loa in Hawaii during an eruption in December 2022. (Jamie Brennan)

  • An aerial photo of Mauna Loa's Northeast Rift Zone where eruptions continue. (Image: Hawaii Civil Air Patrol/USGS)
    Image 7 of 11

    An aerial photo taken on Dec. 3, 2022 of Mauna Loa's Northeast Rift Zone where eruptions continue. (Image: Hawaii Civil Air Patrol/USGS) ( )

  • Image 8 of 11

    People stand on the side of the road to photograph the eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on December 04, 2022 near Hilo, Hawaii. For the first time in nearly 40 years, the Mauna Loa volcano, the largest active volcano in the world, has erupted. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) ( )

  • People gather on top of a hill to watch Mauna Loa erupts, the world's largest active volcano on December 1, 2022 in Big Island of Hawaii, United States.
    Image 9 of 11

    People gather on top of a hill to watch Mauna Loa erupts, the world's largest active volcano on December 1, 2022 in Big Island of Hawaii, United States. The volcano, located on Hawaii's Big Island, has not erupted since 1984 when it emitted lava for over three weeks. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 10 of 11

    The Northeast Rift Zone eruption of Mauna Loa continues (USGS)

  • A view from Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began to erupt overnight, prompting authorities to open shelters "as a precaution" on November 29, 2022 in Hawaii, United States.
    Image 11 of 11

    A view from Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began to erupt overnight, prompting authorities to open shelters "as a precaution" on November 29, 2022 in Hawaii, United States. (United States Geological Survey)

While it lasted, Mauna Loa sent volcanic gas plumes high into the air and volcanic glass fibers known as Pele's Hair into nearby communities. 

According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the volcano stopped actively erupting in December, about two weeks after it started. 

Tags
Loading.