Magnitude 5.6 earthquake leaves dozens dead in Indonesia

CIANJUR, Indonesia – A magnitude 5.6 earthquake that shook Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday afternoon has left dozens of people dead.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was reported near Cianjur, Indonesia, at a depth of about 6 miles.

The Associated Press is reporting that at least 56 people have been killed, and emergency workers have reportedly been tending to those that were injured by collapsed buildings and falling debris.

The strong earthquake also shook buildings in the country’s capital of Jakarta, and some people were told to evacuate some larger high-rise buildings, according to the AP.

In addition to the collapsed structures, several landslides were also reported in the Cianjur area.

