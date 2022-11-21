Search

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake leaves dozens dead in Indonesia

The earthquake was centered near Cianjur, Indonesia, just before 1:30 p.m. local time Monday.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
CIANJUR, Indonesia – A magnitude 5.6 earthquake that shook Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday afternoon has left dozens of people dead.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was reported near Cianjur, Indonesia, at a depth of about 6 miles.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook parts of Indonesia on Monday.

The Associated Press is reporting that at least 56 people have been killed, and emergency workers have reportedly been tending to those that were injured by collapsed buildings and falling debris.

The strong earthquake also shook buildings in the country’s capital of Jakarta, and some people were told to evacuate some larger high-rise buildings, according to the AP.

  • A collapsed building is seen after a magnitude 5.6 earthquake in Cianjur, Indonesia.
    A collapsed building is seen after a magnitude 5.6 earthquake in Cianjur, Indonesia. (BPBD Kabupaten Cianjur)

  • A collapsed wall is seen in Cianjur, indonesia, after a magnitude 5.6 earthquake.
    A collapsed wall is seen in Cianjur, indonesia, after a magnitude 5.6 earthquake. (BPBD Kabupaten Cianjur)

  • Employees gather outside a office in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia on November 21, 2022, shortly after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Cianjur Regency, West Java.
    Employees gather outside a office in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia on November 21, 2022, shortly after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Cianjur Regency, West Java. (Adriana Adie/NurPhoto)

  • Employees gather outside a office in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia on November 21, 2022, shortly after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Cianjur Regency, West Java.
    Employees gather outside a office in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia on November 21, 2022, shortly after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Cianjur Regency, West Java. (Adriana Adie/NurPhoto)

In addition to the collapsed structures, several landslides were also reported in the Cianjur area.

