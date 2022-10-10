Videos show Italy’s Stromboli volcano erupting, sending pyroclastic flow, lava into the Tyrrhenian Sea

STROMBOLI, Italy – A volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli erupted over the weekend that sent plumes of smoke and ash thousands of feet into the air and sent a pyroclastic flow and lava rushing down the side of the mountain until reaching the waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea.

The island of Stromboli is located to the north of Sicily and is home to Mount Stromboli, which is one of the most active volcanoes on Earth, according to geology.com.

Stromboli, which stands about 3,030 feet above sea level, is known as the "Lighthouse of the Mediterranean" because eruptions can often be seen from many points on the island, as well as from the surrounding waters.

The Tyrrhenian Sea is part of the Mediterranean Sea and sits between the western coast of Italy and the islands of Corsica, Sardinia and Sicily.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage due to the volcanic eruption.