Watch: Lightning flashes inside erupting volcano's ash plume in Italy

STROMBOLI, Italy – A magnificent display of Mother Nature's beauty at its best could be seen earlier this month in Italy.

Flashes of volcanic lightning were captured on video as the Stromboli volcano spewed dark ash clouds on Dec. 4 off the coast of Sicily.

Many scientists believe volcanic lightning is created by static electricity that results from particles within the ash plume rubbing against each other.

The intense explosive activity followed by lava overflow began at the north crater before a larger explosion at the central-southern crater area of the Sciara del Fuoco, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.

Nicolas Hryca-Watremez said he was urged to leave the volcano fast but not before he was able to record video of the flashes of lighting in the billowing dark clouds above the volcano.

"Ashes started raining everywhere, and we didn’t stop until arriving to a safe place," he said.

Stromboli is considered one of the most active volcanoes on Earth and has continuously erupted since 1932.