Hurricane emergency kit checklist: Your must-have disaster go-bag and home items to prepare for the storm

Hurricane season is here. Tropical Storm Erin is moving through the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen into the first hurricane of 2025. To stay ready for anything — strong winds, heavy rains and potential flooding — FOX Weather meteorologists recommend stocking up on go-bag essentials in case you need to evacuate. If you live outside of an evacuation zone and are staying at home to ride out the storm, we also picked the best generators and power banks, first aid kits, flashlights and other essentials to keep you and your family safe.

Hurricane go-bag essentials

Whether you’re building a bag from scratch or restocking essential supplies, here are the items you should pack in case of an evacuation:

Go-bags

First aid kits

Power and connectivity sources

Tools

Food and water

Go-bags: where to store supplies

Why you need it: Emergency situations may require you to survive on your own for a few days. When prepared properly, a go-bag can equip you with necessities until you reach a safe location or help arrives.

What to consider: The bag you use to store your supplies is entirely up to your specific needs, so only you will know what you require. (Consider how many people or pets it will serve and the type of home you live in.) No matter what, your go-bag should be able to hold a first aid kit, water, food, power sources and tools like flashlights and umbrellas.

A favorite of FOX Weather meteorologist Kiyana Lewis , this dry bag floats on water to keep valuables and survival essentials dry and safe in floods and heavy rain. It’s sealed with welded seams and an easy-folding waterproof fabric.

This Carhartt backpack is another solid choice. It’s used by FOX Weather meteorologist Bob Van Dillen because it’s durable and built to last. The water-repellent technology keeps gear dry, has a padded pocket to stow electronics and zip pouches that can fit all the essentials.

This waterproof duffel offers lots of storage space with an easy-to-carry handle. It's designed to keep water and moisture out so that your essentials stay safe and dry.

First aid kits

Why you need it: A first aid kit is essential, especially during weather situations when immediate professional care isn’t available.

What to consider: When selecting a first aid kit, prioritize portability, organization and variety. You’ll want it to be easy to grab and well-stocked with bandages, antiseptic wipes and pain relievers.

This 160-piece first aid kit helps tend to minor injuries like cuts, burns, rashes and bites during weather emergencies. It’s neatly organized in a durable box and contains a variety of supplies for wound care, topical treatments and pain relief.

This kit, recommended by FOX Weather meteorologist Jane Minar, is filled with items that can handle minor injuries while fitting snugly inside (or fastened to) your go-bag.

FOX Weather meteorologist Haley Meier says it’s wise to keep a sufficient supply of prescription medication in a travel medicine bag in case of an emergency evacuation. It’s also smart to include extra eyeglasses and contact lenses (and solution).

Power and connectivity sources

Why you need it: In a weather emergency, your phone might be the only way to get help and stay on top of alerts and evacuation routes. (Plus, your phone’s navigation can help if you get displaced.)

What to consider: Look for a power source with a high capacity (meaning it can charge multiple devices) and can withstand harsh weather.

FOX Weather correspondent Brandy Campbell recommends this Anker power bank , which has three charging ports (where users can charge an iPhone about four times or a laptop about one and a half times) to keep your devices charged during power outages and emergencies.

A magnetic power bank can wirelessly attach to your devices to charge them without electricity. Campbell likes that it can be used when there’s lots of water that can make plugging into outlets unsafe.

Campbell also recommends this car charger that leverages your vehicle’s 12V auxiliary power outlet. Plus, it's combative with most electronic devices.

Wi-Fi and cell service are especially spotty (or can go out entirely) during an emergency scenario. Campbell uses this mobile hot spot from NETGEAR to get independent access to the internet plus 5G connectivity. It also has a battery life that lasts up to 13 hours on a single charge.

Tools and Accessories

Why you need it: You never know what kind of destruction a hurricane will bring. A few multipurpose tools ensure you’re prepared for the unexpected.

What to consider: Toolboxes can be heavy, so a few multipurpose tools can keep your pack light and provide space for other important things.

Forget the toolbox, this nifty multitool knife contains a knife, a saw, a bottle opener, an L-key for Allen and Torx screws, an L-key for Phillips and flathead screws, an ejection pin, a fire starter, a window breaker and a whistle. The tools are made of stainless steel and a strong coated black oxide to prevent rust or corrosion.

Flashlights are key for navigating low-light situations (like when the power goes out or you’re in a dark place). This waterproof flashlight illuminates your surroundings, with the option to narrow or widen the area you wish to light.

A travel umbrella is a must-have during hurricane season. This one from Weatherman is compact, lightweight and intended to be thrown in a go-bag. It occupies just 12 inches of space and weighs less than a pound. It withstands 45 mph winds, too.

Food and Water Sources

Why you need it: Food and water are fundamental for survival during an emergency or disaster. Humans can only survive a few days without water and a limited time without food. A go-bag with provisions helps sustain yourself until help arrives, or until you reach a safe place.

What to consider: Prioritize non-perishable foods that require minimal preparation, like energy bars, dried fruits, nuts, canned goods or MREs.

This meal assortment bucket comes recommended by FOX Weather meteorologist Craig Herrera . It offers 24 servings of freeze-dried entrées and breakfasts, including beef stew, beef Stroganoff with noodles, spaghetti with beef and marinara sauce, chicken fried rice, and granola with milk and blueberries.

Chomps jerky sticks are the perfect protein snack. They take up minimal space in your bag and contain 10 grams of protein.

Water gallon jugs are great, but they can be heavy. This straw purifies water sources (like lakes, streams and ponds), removing bacteria, parasites, silt and sand.

Home Essentials

Shop generators to keep your home powered up during storms, sand bags to minimize the impact of flash flooding and storage boxes to keep your valuables safe.

Generators: how to keep your home powered up

Why you need it: Hurricanes often cause power outages. Keep your lights and appliances powered with portable generators.

What to consider: Take into account how big your home is, what appliances you’re hoping to keep on and how you’d like to charge them — with gas, propane or solar energy.

The DuroMax 13,000-watt generator is made with heavy-duty metal (and no plastic), so it’s designed to last, even in the harshest weather conditions. Its all-terrain wheels make this generator a strong portable option that you can roll out whenever there’s a power outage. You can choose between two fuel options — gas or propane — to easily power your home’s appliances and lights.

This gas-powered generator can power tools, air conditioners and small appliances for hours. Not only do you get two regular household outlets, but there are two USB ports for charging your devices.

This portable power station relies on a solar panel to charge (you can also power up during emergencies via the Jackery app) and powers fridges, electric pots and AC units. It also has multiple charging ports, a car port and three AC outlets.

Sandbags

Why you need it: Sandbags create barriers to divert floodwater away from your home. By strategically placing sandbags around your space, you can reduce the amount of water entering, which minimizes potential flood damage.

What to consider: Sandbags won't completely stop water from entering, but they can reduce the damage. You should still prepare for potential flooding and have an evacuation route in mind.

These military-grade sandbags are made from tough woven polypropylene and can hold up to 50 pounds of sand, dirt, gravel and rocks without tearing. One pack includes 100 empty bags, which are great for flood protection and even construction and erosion control.

These quick-use barrier flood bags grow to three and a half inches high within minutes of water contact.

This long, skinny option is perfect for filling the gap between your door and the ground, minimizing the amount of water that can rush through. It doesn't actually contain sand, but rather relies on a super-absorbent polymer that swells on contact with water to form a solid, heavy barrier.

Important Document Storage

Why you need it: Important documents like passports, birth certificates and social security numbers can be damaged or lost during weather emergencies. Storage solutions like fire-resistant and waterproof lock boxes keep them safe and dry.

What to consider: Safes and vaults can be heavy, so keep size, portability and features top of mind. Small, lightweight options that can be easily transported are best.

Recommended by FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin , this lockbox from Sentry Safe stores personal documents safely and allows for quick evacuation if necessary. It withstands fire up to 1550°F for up to 30 minutes and water through 72 hours of submersion. It weighs 41 pounds, so you’ll need to be able to lift it.

Lewis recommends this smaller option from Honeywell , which is equipped with a carry handle and weighs in at about 21 pounds. It's fire-resistant for up to 30 minutes.