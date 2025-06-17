How to build a go-bag: FOX Weather meteorologists reveal their essential gear

In the event of a hurricane, wildfire, flood or other weather emergency, a go-bag (often called a "bug-out bag," "grab-and-go bag" or "emergency kit") is key. These fully stocked bags contain the basic survival supplies and tools needed to quickly and safely evacuate your home.

FOX Weather’s front-line team shared their essential items to include in your go-bag so you are prepared for any weather emergency at a moment’s notice.

Find power banks, first aid kits, flashlights and other essentials to keep you and your family safe when disaster strikes.

At a glance

Whether you're building a go-bag from scratch or stocking up on essentials, here are the items you should pack:

Bags

First aid kits

Power and connectivity sources

Important document storage

Tools

Personal care items

Food and water

Go-Bags: where to keep your essentials

Why you need it: During an emergency, you may need to survive on your own for several days (experts say roughly 72 hours). When stocked properly, your kit will equip you with the basics you need to sustain yourself until you reach a safe location or help arrives.

What to consider: Go-bags are customizable to your specific needs, so only you will know what you require. Consider how many people (or pets) it will serve and the type of disasters common in your area. No matter what, your bag should be able to carry items like a first aid kit, water, food and power sources, plus flash lights, tools and protective coverings like masks or goggles.

Since the go-bag will need to withstand a weather emergency and carry survival essentials, it needs to be heavy duty. This Carhartt backpack used by FOX Weather meteorologist Bob Van Dillen is durable and built to last. It keeps gear dry (thanks to the brand’s patented Rain Defender water-repellant technology), has a padded pocket to safely stow electronics and zip pouches that can fit all the essentials.

Great for floods: A favorite of FOX Weather meteorologist Kiyana Lewis , this dry bag floats on water, keeping valuables dry and safe in floods or heavy rain. It’s sealed with welded seams and easy-folding waterproof fabric.

Great for storage: FOX Weather host meteorologist Craig Herrera stores his go-bag, his pets’ go-bags and other emergency supplies in plastic bins like these that can be easily picked up and placed in the trunk of a car during an evacuation.

Great in a pinch: Pre-assembled bags offer little room for customization for individual needs. However, they’re better than nothing. If you’re going to purchase a pre-stocked bag, Herrera recommends this one from Redfora that contains the basics (first aid, food, water, tools and shelter items).

Great for pets: Your pet should also have a go-bag, ideally one that’s been catered to its needs. But if you’re looking for a pre-stocked kit, Herrera uses this one from Amazon .

First Aid Kits

Why you need it: A well-stocked first aid kit provides the essential supplies needed for treating injuries during a situation when immediate professional help is unavailable.

What to consider: When choosing a first aid kit, prioritize portability, organization and variety. Look for one that’s easy to grab and well-stocked with essentials like bandages, gauze pads, antiseptic wipes and pain relievers.

Original price: $24.47

This 160-piece first aid kit is intended to help treat minor injuries and ailments like cuts, burns, rashes and bites. It’s well-organized in a durable box and contains a variety of supplies, including wound care, topical treatments and pain relief.

Great mini option: This kit recommended by Milnar is stocked with items that can handle minor injuries while fitting snugly inside (or attached to) your go-bag.

Great for prescription medication: FOX Weather meteorologist Haley Meier says it’s a good idea to keep a sufficient supply (at least a seven-day supply, ideally more if possible) of prescription medications in a travel medicine bag . It’s also smart to include extra eyeglasses or contact lenses and solution.

Power and Connectivity Sources

Why you need it: In a disaster, your phone might be the only way to call for help and stay on top of emergency alerts, emergency updates and evacuation routes. (Plus, your phone’s GPS can help with navigation, especially if you’re displaced in an unfamiliar area.)

What to look for: You’ll want a power source that has a high capacity (meaning it can provide multiple charges) and has a rugged design that can withstand harsh weather conditions.

Original price: $149.99

FOX Weather correspondent Brandy Campbell recommends this Anker power bank , which has three charging ports (where users can charge an iPhone about four times or a laptop about one and a half times) to keep your devices charged during a long power outage or prolonged emergency.

Great for floods: A magnetic power bank like this one can wirelessly attach to compatible devices (typically smartphones) to charge them without electricity. Campbell says that this can be especially useful when there’s lots of water that can make plugging into outlets unsafe.

Great for cars: Campbell also likes this retractable car charger that leverages your car’s 12V auxiliary power outlet.

Great for when the power goes out: Wi-Fi and cell service can be spotty or go out entirely during an emergency scenario. Campbell recommends using a mobile hotspot like this one to provide independent access to the internet and 5G connectivity. It also has a battery that lasts up to 13 hours on a single charge.

Important Document Storage

Why you need it: These storage solutions for important documents are ideal for any grab-and-go situation, especially fires and floods. If not housed properly, birth certificates, social security numbers, passports and immunization records can be damaged or lost.

What to consider: Safes and vaults can be heavy, so keep in mind size, portability and features. Smaller, lighter options are easier to transport, but larger boxes can accommodate more documents.

Original price: $79.99

According to FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin , this box from Sentry Safe stores personal documents safely and allows for quick evacuation if necessary. It’s fire-resistant up to 1550°F for up to 30 minutes and waterproof through 72 hours of submersion. It weighs 41 pounds, so you’ll need to be able to lift it.

Great handle: Lewis recommends this slightly smaller one from Honeywell , which has a carry handle and weighs about 21 pounds.

Great for grab-and-go: This grab-and-go document bag comes highly regarded by Meier. It’s made of flame-retardant and waterproof material to withstand fire and flooding, has a reflective strip for visibility in low-light conditions and rolls up to be transported in a hurry.

Tools

Why you need it: In an emergency, you never know what you might encounter, so a few multipurpose tools and supplies ensure you’re prepared for the unexpected.

What to consider: Toolboxes can be heavy, so investing in a few multi-use tools can keep your pack a bit lighter and provide more space for other things.

Flashlights are key for navigating low-light situations, like when the power goes out or you’re in a dark place. FOX Weather meteorologist Jane Minar stores this flashlight from L.L.Bean in her go-bag to illuminate her surroundings. The bright, lightweight flashlight has a sliding zoom feature that can be operated with one hand. Slide it forward for a long-distance view or back for close-area lighting.

Great compact option: This flashlight is shorter than usual, allowing it to fit in smaller spaces (like a too-full backpack or shirt pocket). Campbell relies on it when covering storms.

You never know when you’ll need a tool in an emergency situation. Toolboxes can be heavy, so Meier suggests this multitool knife that contains a knife, a saw, a rope cutter, a screwdriver, a bottle opener, an L-key for Allen and Torx screws, an L-key for Phillips and flathead screws, an ejection pin, a fire starter, a window breaker and a whistle. The tools are made of either stainless steel or a strong coated black oxide to prevent rust and corrosion.

Great for keychains: This one weighs about two pounds and hooks onto a keychain for easy access. It features needle nose pliers, wire cutters, tweezers, a bottle opener, a plain edge pocket knife, scissors, a flat head driver, and fine and coarse files.

Original price: $12.99

Safety goggles like these protect your eyes from various hazards (like dust and smoke) that might be encountered in unsafe weather. They work just as well for high winds as they do airborne debris, and they fit over prescription glasses or can be worn directly on the eyes.

Great for humid temperatures: Campbell recommends these strap-on goggles because they’re anti-fog, making them ideal for wet, humid environments.

A travel umbrella . This one from Weatherman is compact, lightweight and intended to be thrown in a go-bag. It occupies just 12 inches of space and weighs less than a pound. Ideal for stormy weather, it’s been tested to withstand 45 mph winds.

A measuring tape might not be the first thing you throw in your go-bag, but it could be helpful for gauging the safety of your surroundings when a natural disaster hits. Campbell often uses this model to determine snow depth or flooding when on-air.

Personal Care Items

Why you need it: These personal care items help maintain hygiene and health in a situation where traditional facilities might be unavailable.

What to consider: Prioritize practicality, compactness and multi-purpose items.

Original price: $42.99

When a shower isn’t in the cards, these body wipes come in handy, says Campbell. The refreshing body wipes are enriched with aloe vera and vitamin E and effectively remove dirt, sweat and even makeup when access to clean bathing water is limited.

Original price: $13.46

Sometimes, the muggy weather that follows hurricanes and floods brings an influx of bugs. Arm yourself with insect repellent spray, like this one recommended by Campbell. The deet-free spray comes in a pack of three and protects users from ticks, mosquitoes, gnats and other bugs with lemongrass essential oil. It’s also non-flammable.

Great for wipe-on protection: These single-use wipes offer protection from ticks, mosquitoes, gnats and other bugs for up to eight hours.

Original price: $17.99

Using protective measures like sunscreen can reduce the risk of sunburn and heat exhaustion during weather events. This CeraVe sunscreen protects both the face and the body with SPF 30. It’s also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Great for dark skin tones: If you’re worried about a white cast, consider the sunscreen that comes highly recommended by Campbell.

Food and Water

Why you need it: Food and water are fundamental for survival during an emergency or disaster. Humans can only survive a few days without water and a limited time without food. A go-bag with provisions ensures you can sustain yourself until help arrives, or you reach a safe place.

What to consider: Prioritize foods that are non-perishable and require minimal preparation, like energy bars, dried fruits, nuts, canned goods, or MREs.

Original price: $134.49

This meal assortment bucket comes recommended by Herrera. A reliable emergency food supply, this kit offers 24 servings of freeze-dried entrees and breakfasts including beef stew, beef Stroganoff with noodles, spaghetti with beef marinara, chicken fried rice, and granola with milk and blueberries.

Great for protein: Chomps jerkey sticks are the perfect protein snack. They take up minimal space in your bag and contain 10 grams of protein.

Great for kids: Baked crunchy apple chips (or any type of freeze-dried fruit) stores well and lasts longer than fresh fruit.

While water gallon jugs are great, they can be heavy. This straw purifies water from streams, lakes, ponds and other potentially contaminated water sources, removing bacteria, parasites, silt and sand. The result: Clean drinking water.

Great for packing: These emergency drinking water pouches are lightweight and compact for easy storage. The water inside each one is purified and ready for immediate use.

More Resources

To learn more about emergency preparedness and how to pack a go-bag, check out these resources: