Winter weather makes a comeback as weekend storm could bring blizzard conditions to Northern Tier

Winter weather is looking to make a comeback this weekend after a brief warm spell provided some relief across the eastern U.S. this week.

As giant piles of snow and ice have finally melted, an impactful winter storm is likely headed for the Northern Tier of the country this weekend.

LA NIÑA NEARLY DEAD, BREWING EL NIÑO TO ARRIVE DURING PEAK HURRICANE SEASON

According to the FOX Forecast Center, gusty winds, heavy snow and cooler air are possible in the latter part of this week.

By this weekend, heavy rain and mountain snow will move out of the Pacific Northwest as a dip in the jet stream pushes across the Northern Rockies. According to the FOX Forecast Center, by Saturday, this dip will allow a surface low to develop across the Midwest.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"With high pressure situated to the North across Canada, cooler air will be ushered in behind this area of low pressure, allowing a strong temperature gradient to set up," the FOX Forecast Center said.

This graphic shows potential snow for the northern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



If this occurs, the surface low will move eastward into the Great Lakes, triggering heavy snow across the Upper Midwest and the northern Great Lakes.

HOW HIGH PRESSURE AND LOW PRESSURE DRIVE THE WEATHER

Syracuse, New York; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Marquette, Michigan, could experience heavy snow.

As the area of low pressure rapidly strengthens into Sunday, winds will begin to increase.

The winter weather returns to the north with potentially heavy snow.

(FOX Weather)



Heavy snow and strong winds are expected to limit visibility due to blowing snow, potentially leading to blizzard conditions extending into Minnesota, Wisconsin and northern Michigan.

This could lead to potential travel impacts, with some locations in New England experiencing thick ice conditions due to dropping temperatures.

HISTORIC WINTER STORM KILLS OVER 80, IMPACTS MILLIONS ACROSS MORE THAN 40 STATES

These states, along with North Dakota, have the best chances of experiencing moderate to heavy snow, while northern portions of New York and New England could see snow late Sunday into Monday morning.

Once this all blows over, an additional system of arctic air will move in, likely affecting areas of the upper Midwest.

OVER 300 MILLION AMERICANS FROM DEEP SOUTH TO NORTHEAST FEEL SPRING WARMTH AS POTENTIAL RECORD HIGHS SHATTER

This is a drastic change from the late-spring temperatures most Americans have felt since the start of this week, as winter makes a comeback with a one-two punch of potential snowstorms.