Over 300 million Americans from Deep South to Northeast feel spring warmth as potential record highs shatter

The joyous feeling will sadly be only temporary this week before temperatures dip back down when a cold front makes its return.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather Meteorologist Nick Kosir breaks down the temporary surge in warmth affecting millions of Americans this week, just before temperatures dip by mid-month.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Nick Kosir breaks down the temporary surge in warmth affecting millions of Americans this week, just before temperatures dip by mid-month.

After a harsh winter full of bitter Arctic blasts plunging temperatures below freezing, over 300 million Americans will finally feel relief with a surge of spring-like warmth for the first time all season. 

Millions of Americans will feel a surge in warmth, but the feeling will sadly be temporary before temperatures dip back to cold by mid-March.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, temperatures are expected to be 15-25 degrees above average, with over 200 new record highs possible.

  HOBOKEN, NJ - FEBRUARY 23: A snowman stands in a park in front of the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City following a snowstorm on February 23, 2026, in Hoboken, New Jersey.
    HOBOKEN, NJ - FEBRUARY 23: A snowman stands in a park in front of the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City following a snowstorm on February 23, 2026, in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

  Waving American flag stands amid heavy snowfall in Plymouth, Massachusetts.
    Waving American flag stands amid heavy snowfall in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (Bill Manning)

  Residents shovel snow after a record-breaking blizzard in Rhode Island in February.
    Residents shovel snow after a record-breaking blizzard in Rhode Island in February. (LJ Dowden)

  A snow plow during a winter storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
    A snow plow during a winter storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 23: People walk along snow covered streets as snow falls during a blizzard on February 23, 2026 in the Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City.
    People walk along snow covered streets as snow falls during a blizzard on February 23, 2026 in the Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

  BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 23: A snowplow passes a snow covered street sign on February 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.
    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 23: A snowplow passes a snow covered street sign on February 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

This couldn’t come at a better time, as millions of Americans have been experiencing one of the most powerful winters in recent memory.

Throughout the Northeast, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island got blasted with over 2 feet of snow from the historic blizzard of 2026, forcing roads and businesses to shut down amid widespread rare travel bans issued by state officials.

POLAR VORTEX: WHAT ACTUALLY IS IT? 

Providence, Rhode Island, received close to 38 inches of snow during the event, shattering records. 

SMALL STATE, BIG SNOW: Rhode Island saw record-breaking snow fall in some areas this week, after a powerful nor'easter brought a historic blizzard along the East Coast. Cranston, Rhode Island received at least 22 inches of snow, with some areas seeing up to 37.

SMALL STATE, BIG SNOW: Rhode Island saw record-breaking snow fall in some areas this week, after a powerful nor'easter brought a historic blizzard along the East Coast. Cranston, Rhode Island received at least 22 inches of snow, with some areas seeing up to 37.

Long Island, New York, also fell victim to the heavy snowfall, as Islip recorded 31 inches, while Babylon and Lynbrook each recorded exactly 2 feet.

Despite the intense winter, warm weather is making an abrupt comeback early in March, as a large area of high pressure parked just off the East Coast will pump warm, moist air from the Gulf of America. 

This will allow temperatures to soar over record levels across the South and eventually bleed into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

This graphic shows the expected surge in warmth expected for millions of Americans starting this week.
(FOX Weather)

 

On Sunday, parts of the Northeast had already felt the first taste of spring, with millions in New York City experiencing temperatures in the mid 60s and Washington, D.C. feeling the mid-70s.

Overnight lows could range from the 40s to the 50s in states along the East Coast.

SIGNIFICANT THREAT FOR SEVERE WEATHER BREWING AGAIN IN NATION'S HEARTLAND

Areas such as Charlotte, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; and Atlanta could all experience temperatures over 80 this week.

On Friday alone, over 50 new record-high temperatures are possible, with some lasting for well over 100 years.

This graphic shows the locations that could experience record highs in warmth over the next week.
(FOX Weather)

 

Temperatures will rise again into the low to mid-80s across the South through Saturday, bringing a late-May feel in some areas.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Despite these warm temperatures, long-range forecast models are predicting below-average temperatures in the middle of the month, so be sure to get outdoors and experience these perfect conditions while they last.

