Over 300 million Americans from Deep South to Northeast feel spring warmth as potential record highs shatter

After a harsh winter full of bitter Arctic blasts plunging temperatures below freezing, over 300 million Americans will finally feel relief with a surge of spring-like warmth for the first time all season.

Millions of Americans will feel a surge in warmth, but the feeling will sadly be temporary before temperatures dip back to cold by mid-March.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, temperatures are expected to be 15-25 degrees above average, with over 200 new record highs possible.

This couldn’t come at a better time, as millions of Americans have been experiencing one of the most powerful winters in recent memory.

Throughout the Northeast, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island got blasted with over 2 feet of snow from the historic blizzard of 2026, forcing roads and businesses to shut down amid widespread rare travel bans issued by state officials.

Providence, Rhode Island, received close to 38 inches of snow during the event, shattering records.

Long Island, New York, also fell victim to the heavy snowfall, as Islip recorded 31 inches, while Babylon and Lynbrook each recorded exactly 2 feet.

Despite the intense winter, warm weather is making an abrupt comeback early in March, as a large area of high pressure parked just off the East Coast will pump warm, moist air from the Gulf of America.

This will allow temperatures to soar over record levels across the South and eventually bleed into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

This graphic shows the expected surge in warmth expected for millions of Americans starting this week.

On Sunday, parts of the Northeast had already felt the first taste of spring, with millions in New York City experiencing temperatures in the mid 60s and Washington, D.C. feeling the mid-70s.

Overnight lows could range from the 40s to the 50s in states along the East Coast.

Areas such as Charlotte, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; and Atlanta could all experience temperatures over 80 this week.

On Friday alone, over 50 new record-high temperatures are possible, with some lasting for well over 100 years.

This graphic shows the locations that could experience record highs in warmth over the next week.

Temperatures will rise again into the low to mid-80s across the South through Saturday, bringing a late-May feel in some areas.

Despite these warm temperatures, long-range forecast models are predicting below-average temperatures in the middle of the month, so be sure to get outdoors and experience these perfect conditions while they last.