Millions along I-95 corridor to see snow, cold temperatures as winter returns, following days of record warmth

After a few days of record heat, the spring tease is over. Snow has already begun falling in parts of Virginia, Pennsylvania and West Virginia as a cold front moves along the East Coast Thursday.

As temperatures in the 70s and 80s give way, the surprise shot of snow spans along the I-95 corridor.

While the ground may be too warm from recent high temperatures for significant accumulation, the cold temperatures are expected to stick, with no immediate signs of another major burst of spring warmth returning anytime soon.

Snow forecast for Thursday

Moisture running into colder air higher in the atmosphere is fueling snow along I-95, with temperatures likely to drop to the 40s by the afternoon.

The front is expected to arrive overnight Thursday, and many locations across the East may actually experience their high temperature during the early morning hours.

From there, temperatures will fall through the day as the front moves offshore and colder air filters in.

In fact, some areas have already started seeing significant drops.

By Thursday afternoon, temperatures in New York City are expected to fall into the 40s and even upper 30s.

And snowfall across the Northeast is expected to be on the lighter side, with many areas likely to only see an inch or less, as temperatures plummet.