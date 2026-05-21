Wet weather expected to dampen plans for millions on the East Coast this Memorial Day weekend

As nasty weather begins across portions of the East Coast on Thursday, your Memorial Day weekend plans could be in jeopardy due to widespread thunderstorms.

To begin the weekend, Americans along the West Coast luck out, with mild temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above average, sunny skies and dry conditions through Memorial Day.

Saturday forecast

Forecasters are predicting little to no impact on major travel hubs such as Denver, Los Angeles and Seattle to start the weekend.

Unfortunately, this weather pattern will be the opposite for portions of the Southern Plains, Southeast and Northeast U.S., as rounds of persistent heavy rain are expected for most of the weekend.

SOAKING RAINS BRING FLASH FLOODING TO TEXAS, THE SOUTH AS ADDITIONAL ROUNDS OF STORMS TARGET HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Over 145 million people plan to travel for the holiday, anticipating travel disruptions at major airports in New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, Georgia, and New Orleans amid the unpleasant weather.

This graphic shows the Memorial Day Weekend forecast for the Lower 48 states expected to experience nasty weather for the holiday.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center does not expect these widespread storms to be severe.

Still, a few strong ones could develop across the Southern Plains, as persistent heavy rain will bring a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk for most of the Texas Gulf Coast, including Houston and parts of southern Louisiana.

RECORD 45 MILLION AMERICANS EXPECTED TO TRAVEL THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND AS STORMS TARGET PLAINS, NORTHEAST

Sunday forecast

By Sunday, portions of the North and Central Plains will see dry conditions return, bringing temperatures into the low-to-mid 80s, a perfect late spring feel for this time of year.

Conditions will remain soggy and wet across the Northeast as an area of low pressure moves through Southern New England.

This could bring scattered showers, continuing the trend of possible delays in airport travel.

The Northeast will not be the only region experiencing unfavorable conditions leading into Memorial Day, with wet weather expected to persist across portions of Texas and Louisiana, bringing another Level 2 out of 5 flash flood risk.

This graphic shows the potential airport delays for Memorial Day Weekend.

(FOX Weather)



Memorial Day forecast

By Monday, conditions will begin to steadily improve across the Northeast and Great Lakes region following a weekend of wet and stormy weather.

HOW HIGH PRESSURE AND LOW PRESSURE DRIVE THE WEATHER

"High pressure building in from the west is expected to push moisture farther south and east, bringing warmer temperatures and drier conditions back to millions from the Midwest into New England," the FOX Forecast Center said.

Despite this hopeful push toward warm, dry conditions, the potential for showers and downpours will linger across the Carolinas, the Tennessee River Valley and portions of the Gulf Coast.

The lucky streak for Americans on the West Coast will continue under dry, sunny conditions, with temperatures slightly above average.

KNOW YOUR FLOOD TERMINOLOGY: WHAT FLOOD WATCHES, WARNINGS AND EMERGENCIES REALLY MEAN

There is a chance of rain in the Pacific Northwest through Sunday afternoon, with increased cloud cover and temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but overall, the West Coast will have the best chance of enjoying a pleasant weekend outdoors for the holiday.