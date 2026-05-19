Record 45 million Americans expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend as storms target Plains, Northeast

Memorial Day is right around the corner, which means millions of Americans are hitting the road and taking to the skies to spend the long weekend celebrating.

AAA predicts a record-breaking 45 million people will be traveling at least 50 miles for the holiday between Thursday and Monday.

This just slightly tops the number for last year, when 44.8 million people traveled for Memorial Day weekend.

RISK OF FLOOD THREAT INCREASES ACROSS TEXAS, SOUTH THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND AS HEAVY RAIN THREAT LOOMS

"Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and for most Americans, it’s a three-day weekend," said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel. "Travel demand remains strong, and despite higher fuel prices, many people are prioritizing leisure travel during holiday breaks."

THESE POPULAR NATIONAL PARKS ANNOUNCE PLANS FOR 2026 VISITOR RESERVATIONS

Despite an increase in gas prices overall, 39.1 million people are expected to hit the roads, up 100,000 from last year.

Driving is the most popular way to travel, and AAA reminds people to drive safely and sober with so many people on the roads during the holiday weekend.

AAA said average airline tickets have decreased for people who booked early, with an estimated 3.66 million flying for the weekend.

THOUSANDS OF ACRES CHARRED ACROSS THE US AS NEW WILDFIRES ERUPT, FORCING EVACUATIONS AND THREATENING HOMES

Average flight prices for Memorial Day domestic weekend travel are around $800 per ticket, which AAA estimates is 6% cheaper than last year.

Other modes of transportation like trains, buses and cruises, are expected to see the sharpest increase, 5.3%, this year over last year.

An estimated 2.2 million people will travel a different way than by car or plane, AAA estimates.

TOP 10 BEST BEACHES IN THE WORLD FOR 2026 ANNOUNCED

Some of the most popular domestic travel locations include Orlando, Seattle, New York City and Las Vegas.

The holiday weekend forecast shows rain in the Northeast and South.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FORECAST: WET, CHILLY WEATHER TO DAMPEN HOLIDAY PLANS FOR MILLIONS

For those flying in and out of major aviation hubs such as Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Atlanta, keep an eye on the forecast heading into the holiday weekend.

The stormy pattern suggests potential disruptions for holiday travelers into the Northeast as well, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

National Memorial Day forecast

(FOX Weather)



Airports to the west will remain completely free from notable weather impacts, ensuring smooth travel conditions for hubs like Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and Denver.

Stick with FOX Weather for the latest Memorial Day forecast for your travel plans.