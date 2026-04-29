Top 10 best beaches in the world for 2026 announced

Summer is right around the corner, and beaches are on the brain as summer vacation planning gets underway.

World's 50 Best Beaches released the 2026 list of the best beaches in the world.

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See which beaches made the top 10 list.

#1: Entalula Beach, Phillipines

Located on Palawan, Entalula Beach is a scenic paradise surrounded by limestone cliffs, beautiful white sand and stunning blue ocean waters.

Only accessed by boat, this beach sees fewer visitors than other nearby beaches, according to World's 50 Best Beaches.

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#2: Fteri Beach, Greece

Located in a secluded cove in Kefalonia, Greece, Fteri Beach is a beautiful beach destination surrounded by crystal-clear turquoise waters.

In addition to the stunning waters, large white cliffs and a sandy pebble beach make Fteri Beach a great tourist destination away from the general population.

#3: Wharton Beach, Australia

The striking coastal views of Wharton Beach on the southern coast of Western Australia make a great quiet escape.

The beach is remote and less crowded than others, and is a great spot for surfing and dolphin watching, World's 50 Best Beaches said.

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#4: Nosy Iranja, Madagascar

Nosy Iranja is a unique beach getaway off the coast of Madagascar where visitors can swim and watch marine life.

Two islets, Nosy Iranja Be and Nosy Iranja Kely, are connected by a sandbar at low tide. The sandbar disappears beneath beautiful blue waters as the tide rises.

#5: East Beach, Vomo Island

East Beach on Vomo Island, Fiji, is a place that feels truly untouched by humans.

On the sheltered side of Vomo Island, the beach is tucked away and surrounded by dense vegetation. The beach offers quiet white sands and long stretches of peace with very little development.

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#6: Shoal Beach East, Aguilla

Shoal Beach East in Anguilla is a more popular beach, but still feels quiet and serene.

The beach offers a variety of laid-back beach bars and beautiful palm trees, with gentle waves, making it a great place to relax and swim.

#7: Dhiguarah, Maldives

Dhigurah Beach is a standout place easily reached from the nearby village. A very long sandbar extends out, making a quiet getaway surrounded by sand and pristine waters all around.

The World's 50 Best Beaches said the conditions are usually calm, making it ideal for long walks and amazing swims, while sections of reef nearby are teeming with healthy marine life.

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#8: Playa Balandra, Mexico

Playa Balandra in La Paz, Mexico, is a popular, yet quiet and relaxing beach.

Part of a protected area, the beach is clean and well cared for, with shallow waters across the entire bay that make it great for families.

#9: Koh Rong, Cambodia

Located just off Cambodia's mainland, Koh Rong beach is kilometers long, and a perfect place for a beach day.

Much of the coastline is minimally developed, so it's a great place to spend hours in the sun and sand. Koh Rong has both open beaches and is surrounded by greenery, allowing you to pick your scenery.

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#10: Donald Duck Bay, Thailand

Donald Duck Beach is located in the protected Similan Islands National Park, and typically is only accessible during the park’s open season from November to May.

Reached by boat, the beach is quiet and typically sees fewer visitors than other Thai beaches. The beach features large, rounded granite boulders, including the distinctive formation that gives it its name, accompanied by white sands, green trees and beautiful water.

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Click here to see the full top 50 best beaches in the world from theworlds50beaches.com.