Days of intense, heavy rain fuel brewing flood threat across Texas through Memorial Day weekend

Days of heavy rain and thunderstorms are targeting the South, with Texas in the bullseye, for potential flash flooding through Memorial Day.

This multi-day event is driven by moist air from the Gulf of America, which interacts with slow-moving disturbances in the upper atmosphere and a stalled front, fueling thunderstorm activity.

BREWING ‘SUPER’ EL NIÑO MAY SELF-DESTRUCT AFTER REACHING RECORD PEAK, TRIGGERING RAPID LA NIÑA RETURN IN 2027



These thunderstorms are capable of producing intense rainfall rates over the same areas for multiple days, increasing the risk of flooding.

Storms on Tuesday are primarily focused over central Texas, with a level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk in effect for major cities including Houston, Dallas and Austin.

Flash flood risk for Tuesday through Friday.

(FOX Weather)



On Wednesday, the threat shifts into southwest Texas, focused over San Angelo.

By Thursday, central Texas, Oklahoma and all of Arkansas are in the threat zone.

KNOW YOUR FLOOD TERMINOLOGY: WHAT FLOOD WATCHES, WARNINGS AND EMERGENCIES REALLY MEAN

Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi should be on alert for flash flooding, with a level 1 out of 4 flash flood risk for most of the week.

The FOX Forecast Center warned that in these zones, rainfall rates will be high, with 1 to 3 inches falling in a short time.

South rain over drought areas

(FOX Weather)



With pockets of severe to extreme drought across the region, the rain is likely to lead to more flooding because the ground can't soak up all the moisture.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

As multiple storm systems move over the region, rain totals will continue to rise.

Southeast rain total forecast through Memorial Day.

(FOX Weather)



By Memorial Day, upwards of 5 to 8 inches of rain could be possible.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FORECAST: WET, CHILLY WEATHER TO DAMPEN HOLIDAY PLANS FOR MILLIONS

This long-lived event is likely to last into the weekend, disrupting Memorial Day plans for millions across the South.

Stay with FOX Weather as we continue to track the latest forecast.