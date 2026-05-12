Brewing ‘Super’ El Niño may self-destruct after reaching record peak, triggering rapid La Niña return

A historically strong Super El Niño is forecast to take hold sometime this summer, virtually shutting down hurricane formation in the open waters of the Atlantic and unleashing a stormy second half of the year for the southern U.S.

However, the record-breaking strength of this El Niño could lead to its own rapid collapse.

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According to the FOX Forecast Center, since 1970, there have been five recorded Super El Niño events followed by a swift decline into either neutral or La Niña conditions.

WHAT ARE EL NINO AND LA NINA CLIMATE PATTERNS?

El Niño is one of three phases of a climate cycle called the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) . It describes natural temperature changes in the central Pacific Ocean that alter atmospheric circulation and can greatly influence global weather.

El Niño describes warmer than average water across the equatorial Pacific, while La Niña describes colder than average water conditions, and ENSO neutral refers to a state where temperatures are close to average.

BREWING SUPER EL NIÑO COULD TURN THE CALIFORNIA COAST INTO A SUMMER HOTSPOT FOR GREAT WHITE SHARKS

During El Niño, above-average water temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean produce strong winds that hinder tropical development in the Atlantic and enhance development in the Eastern Pacific, where hurricane season begins this Friday.

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Furthermore, El Niño tends to bring increased storms across the southern U.S., from California to Florida, as well as drier conditions for the Northern Tier from Washington to Ohio.

It also tends to spike temperatures worldwide, as heat is released from the Pacific Ocean.

WARM WATERS AND POTENTIAL SUPER EL NIÑO COULD 'SUPERCHARGE' START TO EASTERN PACIFIC HURRICANE SEASON

In a strange twist, the storms that define El Niño, which are fueled by the same warm water, eventually lead to its downfall.

Through a process known as atmospheric venting, these storms transfer heat from the ocean surface. Warm water sends air rising high into the atmosphere, releasing that heat in the form of clouds and thunderstorms.

This dispersal of heat is exactly why global temperatures often spike during El Niño years; the ocean is effectively exhaling its stored warmth across the globe.

EL NIÑO EXPECTED TO DRIVE ATLANTIC STORM ACTIVITY AS COUNTDOWN TO HURRICANE SEASON BEGINS

However, this massive energy displacement cannot last forever.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, once that reservoir of heat is exhausted, the system reaches a breaking point and the chain reaction reverses.

"As the ocean surface begins to cool, the trade winds that had weakened or reversed during the peak of the event surge back to life," the Forecast Center said.

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"These winds push any remaining warm water toward Asia, which allows for upwelling. This process pulls cold water from several hundred meters below the surface back up to the top, rapidly chilling the Pacific."

The rapid cooldown leads directly to a La Niña.

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In looking at the previous Super El Niño years since 1970, four out of five instances were followed immediately by La Niña the next year.

If this pattern holds, the extreme heat of the current cycle is setting the stage for a return to La Niña in 2027.

La Niña is generally characterized by colder, wetter winters across the Northern Tier, while the southern U.S. is generally drier.

La Niña also tends to supercharge the hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean's Main Development Region.