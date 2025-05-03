Weekend weather update: Another soggy weekend for the Northeast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s May 3, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Northeast faces another soggy weekend as stalled storm threatens rain for days

If the weekend forecast in the Northeast sounds familiar, that’s because it is. More rain and thunderstorms are expected across the region, marking the sixth out of the past seven weekends that precipitation is in the forecast.

An area of low pressure is slowly approaching from the southwest Saturday, according to the FOX Forecast Center. For most of the day, the shower and thunderstorm activity will be focused across the interior, leaving those along the Interstate 95 corridor dry with temperatures building into the summer-like 80s.

But it won't last long, the heating of the day will fuel the atmosphere and thunderstorms are forecast to develop by late afternoon and work their way toward the big cities by the evening.

A look at what US cities have the most topsy-turvy weather

The nation’s heartland, specifically Oklahoma City, has the most topsy-turvy weather in the country, according to analysis completed by Tideschart .

The analysis, conducted by the tide and weather forecasting company, ranked the 50 most populous U.S. cities based on climate variables, including daily fluctuations in rainfall, temperature, and wind speed.

Thanks to weather patterns that resemble a roller coaster, Oklahoma City topped the list. See the entire list here.

Historic treasure trove of gold, jewelry found in Czech forest

A large collection of gold coins, jewelry and other artifacts is now in the possession of the Museum of East Bohemia following a remarkable discovery on the edge of a forest near the Poland border.

According to museum curators , the over 15-pound discovery was made in February when two hikers noticed a metallic container protruding from a wall near Zvičina Hill.

Inside the two containers were 598 coins, bracelets, a chain with a key and tobacco pouches, alongside several other items.

Maine, California, Utah among homes to top 10 most Instagram-worthy national parks

Anyone who has visited a national park might have had a moment where they stopped to marvel at the scenery and snapped a photo for social media.

A study done by Pergola Kits USA revealed the 10 most Instagrammable national parks across the U.S.

Coming in first place, with 623,550 total Instagram hashtags, was Acadia National Park in Maine .

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.