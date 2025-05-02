Watch: Bears spotted frolicking, wrestling on swing set in Connecticut

WOLCOTT, Conn. – A group of black bears were spotted playing on a slide and swing set in Connecticut on Wednesday.

Footage of the two animals shows them moving from the plastic green slide to a swing, where they begin to roughhouse.

Then, a third bear appears from behind a nearby tree and joins in on the fun.

"Love to wake up to 3 bears playing on our swing set- and destroying our garbage," said Tim Beloin, who shared the video of the bears online.

Black bear sightings have become more frequent in residential areas in Connecticut, as the animal population has rebounded.

"As the population expands, interactions between humans and bears will increase," said the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). "People should learn what to do if they see a bear and how to avoid unnecessary conflicts by keeping food away from bears."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

If you see a bear, the DEEP recommends the following: