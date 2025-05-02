A look at what US cities have the most topsy-turvy weather

The nation’s heartland, specifically Oklahoma City, has the most topsy-turvy weather in the country, according to analysis completed by Tideschart.

The analysis, conducted by the tide and weather forecasting company, ranked the 50 most populous U.S. cities based on climate variables, including daily fluctuations in rainfall, temperature, and wind speed.

Drawing on data from weather observation sites, experts with Tideschart developed what it calls the "weather unpredictability index," with each city scoring upwards of 100 points.

Thanks to weather patterns that resemble a roller coaster, Oklahoma City topped the list with a score of 81.06.

According to the study, the city has a high variation in rainfall, with an average of 0.51 inches per day, and is also the second windiest surveyed site in the country.

Trailing just behind Oklahoma City is Omaha, Nebraska, with a score of 79.77.

Omaha has what is considered to be the most extreme average temperature variations, with swings of greater than 20 degrees on any given day.

"People living in the most unpredictable states likely face unique daily challenges. Oklahoma City and Omaha residents need to stay prepared for sudden weather shifts that can bring severe thunderstorms or temperature changes exceeding 20 degrees. If you ever visit, a great way to be prepared is to wear layers. This gives you an easy option to adjust to changing temperatures," Ryan Blundell, founder of Tideschart, said in comments after the findings.

SOMETHING UNUSUAL IS HAPPENING IN THE TROPICS WITH LESS THAN A MONTH TO GO BEFORE HURRICANE SEASON

Also included in the top ten list were Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Chicago and Fort Worth – all cities that are used to seeing large fluctuations in daily temperatures, wind gusts and precipitation.

On the opposite side of the index, communities along the West Coast were found to have the most stable and therefore the most predictable weather in the country.

Long Beach, California, scored just 19.85 points on the same 100-point "weather unpredictability index," followed by cities such as Los Angeles, San Diego and San Jose.

"California claimed six cities among the ten most stable weather locations, highlighting the state's consistently reliable climate patterns that make weather forecasting much more accurate," study authors stated.

Weather features such as steady temperatures and a lack of daily rainfall played a significant role in determining scores in the region.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Outside the predictable West Coast and the volatile weather often found in the heartland, cities in Florida offered some surprises.

According to the study, Tampa recorded the most unpredictable rainfall patterns in the nation, and Miami’s tropical climate makes it susceptible to minimal temperature swings.

"It may come as a surprise for anyone that hasn’t visited, but Tampa, Florida stood out for having the most unpredictable rainfall patterns nationwide. The Sunshine State recorded a daily difference of 0.83 inches in rainfall. And when looking at temperatures, Miami demonstrated the most consistent average temperatures among major cities, with a daily change of just 6.75°F throughout the year," Blundell stated.