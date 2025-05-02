Search
Maine, California, Utah among homes to top 10 most Instagram-worthy national parks

A study done by Pergola Kits USA revealed the 10 most Instagrammable national parks across the U.S.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Robert Ray takes you along on Arches National Park hike

Anyone who has visited a national park might have had a moment where they stopped to marvel at the scenery and snapped a photo for social media.

A study done by Pergola Kits USA revealed the 10 most Instagrammable national parks across the U.S. 

The top 10 parks were ranked using analysis from Instagram hashtag data. The number of hashtags for each national park was measured against its size and then compiled into the number of hashtags per 100 acres. 

See how to explore the country's vast National Parks

Coming in first place, with 623,550 total Instagram hashtags, was Acadia National Park in Maine

With a total of 49,075 acres, this national park is filled with things to do and sights to see. From hiking and biking to stargazing, there's something for everyone. 

Acadia's combined acreage and massive number of hashtags gave it the top spot, with a total of 1,271 hashtags per 100 acres. 

Sand Beach Cove and Great Head from Gorham Mountain, Acadia National Park, Maine, United States.

Sand Beach Cove and Great Head from Gorham Mountain, Acadia National Park, Maine, United States. (Photo by: via Getty Images)

(HUM Images/Universal Images Group  / Getty Images)

In second place is Zion National Park in Utah

Spread across 147,237 miles, Zion National Park is Utah's first national park. This national park has a lot to boast, with more than 1.5 million Instagram hashtags. 

Between its acreage and number of hashtags, the park takes second with 1,029 hashtags per 100 acres. 

Zion National Park: Home to tallest sandstone cliffs in the world

Third place goes to Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas.  With 5,548 acres, Hot Springs National Park has 55,204 Instagram hashtags. 

Visitors to this park can check out the park's thermal springs, which give it its name. 

With 995 hashtags per 100 acres, this park is definitely Instagrammable. 

A view of the Hot Water Cascade at Arlington Law in Hot Springs National Park.

A view of the Hot Water Cascade at Arlington Law in Hot Springs National Park.

(NPS Photo/Mitch Smith / FOX Weather)

Next up is another of Utah's Mighty 5 national parks. 

Arches National Park is a national favorite for people visiting Utah, with its beautiful red rocky landscape and gorgeous sunrises and sunsets. With 76.679 acres and more than 707,000 Instagram hashtags, Arches National Park takes fourth place. 

The landscape of Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, is seen in April 2024.

The landscape of Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, is seen in April 2024.

(Robert Ray / FOX Weather)

Rounding out the top 5 is another of Utah's national parks. 

Bryce Canyon National Park is the smallest of the Mighty 5, but it still amasses more than 35,000 acres. 

The park's hoodoos and canyons give the park its character. 

Bryce Canyon National Park had 270,600 Instagram hashtags. 

Bryce Canyon National Park a stunning national playground

In places six through 10 are Pinnacles National Park and Yosemite National Park in California, Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio, Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado and Haleakalā National Park in Hawaii

Despite their lower rankings, some of these national parks are the largest on the list. 

FILE: Lunar rainbows dancing over Yosemite waterfalls during Strawberry Full Moon

Yosemite National Park in California, which ranked 10th, is the largest park on the list with the most hashtags on Instagram, definitely making it Instagram-worthy. 

Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, coming in eighth place, is also a popular spot. The beautiful mountain landscape has more than 800,000 hashtags on Instagram. 

  • Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio, US on June 10, 2020.
    Image 1 of 4

    Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio, US on June 10, 2020.  (Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto)

  • SOLEDAD, CA - APRIL 12: Unusual rock formations and oak and pine trees dot the western edge of Pinnacles National Park as viewed on April 12, 2018, near Soledad, California. Pinnacles National Park is a designated wilderness protecting a mountainous area located east of the Salinas Valley in Central California, about 5 miles east of Soledad
    Image 2 of 4

    SOLEDAD, CA - APRIL 12:  Unusual rock formations and oak and pine trees dot the western edge of Pinnacles National Park as viewed on April 12, 2018, near Soledad, California. Pinnacles National Park is a designated wilderness protecting a mountainous area located east of the Salinas Valley in Central California, about 5 miles east of Soledad.  (George Rose)

  • Glacial cirque, headwall, and tarn, Chasm Lake and Longs Peak, Rocky Mountain National Park.
    Image 3 of 4

    Glacial cirque, headwall, and tarn, Chasm Lake and Longs Peak, Rocky Mountain National Park.  (Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group )

  • Crater of Haleakala Volcano, Maui, Hawaii, USA
    Image 4 of 4

    Crater of Haleakala Volcano, Maui, Hawaii, USA  (Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild)

Pinnacles National Park, Cuyahoga Valley National Park and Haleakalā National Park are some of the smaller parks on the list, but still garner a good amount of attention on Instagram. 

 
