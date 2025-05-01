Historic treasure trove of gold, jewelry found in Czech forest

HRADEC KRÁLOVÉ, Czech Republic – A large collection of gold coins, jewelry and other artifacts is now in the possession of the Museum of East Bohemia following a remarkable discovery on the edge of a forest near the Polish border.

According to museum curators, the over 15-pound discovery was made in February when two hikers noticed a metallic container protruding from a wall near Zvičina Hill.

Inside two containers were 598 coins, bracelets, a chain with a key and tobacco pouches, alongside a number of other items.

The coins span a wide historical period, with dates ranging from the early 1800s to the early 1900s.

Some coins included markings that suggest they were in use after World War I, possibly into the 1920s or 1930s.

The majority of the coins are of French origin, with others minted in Austria-Hungary, Belgium and the Ottoman Empire.

Archaeologists noted coins from Germany and Czechoslovakia were absent from the collection, which might provide clues as to their owner.

Museum staff believe the items were buried intentionally, likely as a way to protect the possessions during a time of uncertainty.

While the precise origins of the treasure remain unknown, the region experienced a tumultuous period in history that could have influenced why the items were buried.

In the years leading up to World War II, many residents - including Jews, Germans and other minorities - fled Czechoslovakia to escape growing persecution, particularly after Germany’s annexation of the Sudetenland in 1938.

The region where the treasure was found would have been a prospective corridor for those escaping Germany’s wrath.

According to the head of the museum’s archaeological department, the person who buried the items likely did so to protect them, with the intention of returning to recover the valuables.

Despite the well-known history of the region, there is not enough evidence to conclusively link the find to impacts from World War II.

Experts are still conducting analysis of the items to determine both their origin and the appropriate method of preservation for a potential future public display.