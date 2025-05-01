Northeast faces another wet weekend as back-to-back storms threaten

NEW YORK – If the weekend forecast in the Northeast sounds familiar, that’s because it is. More rain and thunderstorms are expected across the region, marking the sixth out of the past seven weekends that precipitation is in the forecast.

"Outdoor plans are good for today," FOX Weather Meteorologist Marissa Torres said. "By tomorrow, things are getting hairy."

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said the first of back-to-back storm systems will approach the region on Friday. This system was also responsible for the severe weather and flooding in the central U.S. earlier this week.

Forecasters said a warm front passing through will bring showers during the early-morning hours on Friday.

Then, warm and humid air will surge in behind that front and help build up energy in the atmosphere, leading to the development of some thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.

The FOX Forecast Center said those storms could produce strong wind gusts and hail, but weak wind shear – the change in wind speed and direction with height – will keep the overall threat of severe weather low.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat in the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



"Good chunks of the Northeast stay dry on Friday, but we also could see some rain around," FOX Weather Meteorologist Stephen Morgan said. "I mean, it’s going to be scattered."

Right on its heels, a second storm system will drop out of the northern Plains and make its way to the east by Saturday.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



"There are arguable moments where we could really be in, kind of like stuck in the heavy rain, but regardless, we’ll take it one day at a time," Torres said. "So, Saturday, we do have the risk of some thunderstorms. And that goes from Boston all the way down into the northern part of Florida."

The FOX Forecast Center said that there is high confidence that it will rain on Saturday, but details beyond that remain extremely uncertain.

This graphic shows the forecast setup this weekend in the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



One computer forecast model shows the system moving through the Northeast and bringing rain to the interior portions of the region, with thunderstorms closer to the Interstate 95 corridor from the Southeast to New England. It then moves out of the region by Sunday.

The second scenario brings rain and thunderstorms to the entire region on Saturday and then stalls as it gets cut off from the jet stream.

That would lead to days of rain across the mid-Atlantic, while New England stays dry.

Regardless of which scenario comes to fruition, rain is forecast in cities like New York City and Boston.