Earth & Space
Published

Amazon’s Project Kuiper releases first batch of satellites into space for new broadband network

Amazon hasn't announced the price to access its high-speed broadband network. SpaceX’s Starlink service costs standard customers about $120 a month, but packages listed on the company’s website run upwards of $5,000. Amazon is aiming to have Project Kuiper up and running by late 2025.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
Amazon’s Project Kuiper successfully launched its first full batch of low Earth orbit satellites aboard a ULA Atlas V rocket. 

Watch: Amazon broadband network satellites deployed

Amazon’s Project Kuiper successfully launched its first full batch of low Earth orbit satellites aboard a ULA Atlas V rocket. 

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Amazon has taken a major step toward entering the satellite internet market with the successful deployment of the first full batch of satellites for its Project Kuiper program.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifted off earlier this week from Florida's Space Coast, carrying 27 satellites into low-Earth orbit as part of the company's plan to build a global broadband constellation. 

The company released new video Friday showing the satellites being deployed for an eventual orbit of 280 miles above the planet’s surface.

"We’ve designed some of the most advanced communications satellites ever built, and every launch is an opportunity to add more capacity and coverage to our network," Rajeev Badyal, vice president of Project Kuiper, said in a statement.

  Amazon's Project Kuiper successfully launched its first full batch of low Earth orbit satellites aboard a ULA Atlas V rocket. Project Kuiper promises affordable satellite internet with service expected to begin in late 2025.
    Image 1 of 3

    Amazon’s Project Kuiper successfully launched its first full batch of low Earth orbit satellites aboard a ULA Atlas V rocket. Project Kuiper promises affordable satellite internet with service expected to begin in late 2025. (Amazon)

  • Amazon Project Kuiper To Launch First Production Satellites Into Orbit
    Image 2 of 3

    CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 28: A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying Amazon Project Kuiper prepares to launch the first production satellites from Space Launch Complex 41 on April 28, 2025, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Project Kuiper intends to provide high-speed internet, with service expected later this year. The KA-01 mission is scheduled for April 28 at 7:00 p.m EST. ((Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images))

  • Amazon Launches First Kuiper Internet Satellites
    Image 3 of 3

    CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - APRIL 28: A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying Amazon's first batch of 27 Kuiper internet satellites lifts off from pad 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on April 28, 2025 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The satellites will be competing with the Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The launch builds on a successful 2023 test mission in which Amazon deployed two prototype satellites.

The latest deployment marks the first step in establishing an operational network, with engineers now focused on finalizing the crafts’ orbits and performing system checks.

"It’s early in the mission, and we still have lots of work ahead. It’s been an entirely nominal start though, and that’s all thanks to the talent, passion, and dedication of the Kuiper team. They’ve delivered in a big way here – for Amazon and for our customers – and I’m so proud," Badyal stated after the latest milestone.

ULA appears to be planning for a second Kuiper launch, which could take place as early as this summer, as Amazon works towards its goal of deploying 3,200 satellites for its constellation.

The Atlas V rocket fairings with the Amazon Project Kuiper satellites in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Atlas V rocket fairings with the Amazon Project Kuiper satellites in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Image: ULA)

(ULA)

Project Kuiper will compete directly with SpaceX’s Starlink program, which already has more than 7,000 satellites in orbit with customers in dozens of countries.

Unlike SpaceX, which operates its own rocket fleet, Amazon currently relies on launch partners such as ULA and Arianespace to carry its payloads into space.

The Fortune 500 company hasn't announced the price to access its high-speed broadband network, which is expected to be in limited operation by the end of the year.

SpaceX’s Starlink service costs standard customers about $120 a month, but packages listed on the company’s website run upwards of $5,000.

A rendering of the small Kuiper user terminal.

A rendering of the small Kuiper user terminal

(Amazon / FOX Weather)

