Amazon’s Project Kuiper releases first batch of satellites into space for new broadband network

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Amazon has taken a major step toward entering the satellite internet market with the successful deployment of the first full batch of satellites for its Project Kuiper program.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifted off earlier this week from Florida's Space Coast, carrying 27 satellites into low-Earth orbit as part of the company's plan to build a global broadband constellation.

The company released new video Friday showing the satellites being deployed for an eventual orbit of 280 miles above the planet’s surface.

"We’ve designed some of the most advanced communications satellites ever built, and every launch is an opportunity to add more capacity and coverage to our network," Rajeev Badyal, vice president of Project Kuiper, said in a statement.

FUTURE OF NASA’S MEGA MOON ROCKET APPEAR IN DOUBT FOLLOWING MAJOR BOEING ANNOUNCEMENT

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The launch builds on a successful 2023 test mission in which Amazon deployed two prototype satellites.

The latest deployment marks the first step in establishing an operational network, with engineers now focused on finalizing the crafts’ orbits and performing system checks.

"It’s early in the mission, and we still have lots of work ahead. It’s been an entirely nominal start though, and that’s all thanks to the talent, passion, and dedication of the Kuiper team. They’ve delivered in a big way here – for Amazon and for our customers – and I’m so proud," Badyal stated after the latest milestone.

ULA appears to be planning for a second Kuiper launch, which could take place as early as this summer, as Amazon works towards its goal of deploying 3,200 satellites for its constellation.

SEE THE OBJECTS HUMANS LEFT BEHIND ON THE MOON

Project Kuiper will compete directly with SpaceX’s Starlink program, which already has more than 7,000 satellites in orbit with customers in dozens of countries.

Unlike SpaceX, which operates its own rocket fleet, Amazon currently relies on launch partners such as ULA and Arianespace to carry its payloads into space.

The Fortune 500 company hasn't announced the price to access its high-speed broadband network, which is expected to be in limited operation by the end of the year.

SpaceX’s Starlink service costs standard customers about $120 a month, but packages listed on the company’s website run upwards of $5,000.