Weather whiplash: Record high temperatures expected for 230 million Americans after early week polar plunge

After a pre-winter arctic blast set more than 70 record low temperatures across the eastern U.S. earlier this week, a major warmup is on the way, with parts of the Heartland expected to surpass the 80 degree mark by the weekend.

FIRST BIG FREEZE OF SEASON GRIPS EASTERN US, AS ARCTIC AIR AND SNOW REACH THE SOUTH

71 record low temperatures were set on Tuesday, as a large dip in the jet stream allowed arctic air to spill south into the U.S. some three weeks before meteorological winter.

Over 190 million Americans experienced below average temperatures, which allowed snow to stick across parts of the Southeast.

Macon, Georgia dropped to 25 degrees, breaking a 100-year-old record.

WINTER TRAVEL CAR KIT: CHECKLIST OF EMERGENCY ESSENTIALS TO KEEP IN YOUR CAR IN CASE YOU GET STUCK

The temperature in Orlando also broke a record, falling to 36 degrees, its coldest November morning in nine years.

Tallahassee , Florida reached freezing Tuesday morning, colder than several major Northeast metro areas like New York City and Boston .

The large dip in the jet stream will move east Wednesday, giving way to a ridge of high pressure that could usher in record high temperatures.

HOW HIGH PRESSURE AND LOW PRESSURE DRIVE THE WEATHER

Potential record warmup on the way

The temperature roller coaster begins Thursday with cities like Atlanta forecast to reach the low 70s by the afternoon.

Parts of the Northeast will see more seasonable conditions, with New York City climbing back into the low 50s on Thursday, which is more typical of mid-November.

By Friday, locales across the central U.S. that froze just a few days earlier could approach 80 degrees.

WARMER TEMPERATURES FUEL INCREASED SUGAR CONSUMPTION, STUDY SAYS

According to the FOX Forecast Center, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma could reach 80 degrees by Friday, and parts of the Texas Panhandle are expected to approach 90 degrees.

Areas around Davenport, Iowa and Chicago could climb back into the 60s and 70s by Saturday. Chicago's Department of Transportation was engaged in snow removal operations just Monday, responding to the city's first snow of the season.

The long-range temperature outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center shows most of the eastern U.S. remaining at or above average through mid to late November.