Warmer temperatures fuel increased sugar consumption, study says

A new study suggests that warmer weather may be altering American diets by driving people to consume more added sugars, particularly from sodas and juices.

In the study, recently published in the journal Nature Climate Change, researchers analyzed grocery data from 2004 to 2019, which showed a spike in purchases when temperatures were in the range of 54 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

On average, researchers estimate that sugar consumption rises by 0.70 grams per degree, which was primarily driven by the consumption of drinks such as sodas and juices.

The findings carry significant public health implications, as average sugar consumption in the United States exceeds dietary recommendations.

According to federal guidelines, added sugars should make up less than 10% of a human's daily calories, about 50 grams on a standard diet. Yet, previous research has found Americans consume around 77 grams on average, according to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

Just as concerning is that with temperatures expected to continue to rise, sugar amounts will do so as well, potentially leading to increased risks for diabetes, heart disease, and other illnesses.

"Our results highlight the critical need to mitigate health risks from the over-intake of added sugar and to explore dietary adaptation to climate change," study authors stated.

Computer models predict that if temperatures climbed by 9 degrees Fahrenheit by the end of the century, an average person would consume around three additional grams of sugar per day.

The study suggested that nutritional education programs and warning labels on sugary drinks may need to be expanded to help consumers make better health-conscious choices.

"This is particularly crucial in minimizing the additional disease burden and mitigating escalating medical costs for conditions attributed to excessive sugar consumption. Moreover, our research stresses the importance of targeting disadvantaged groups in interventions under climate change who exhibit a more substantial response to temperature-induced changes, potentially due to less mindful choices or constrained options with budget limitations," study authors stated.

Researchers did not state if summer lifestyles - such as students being out of school and families taking vacations - contribute to increased sugar consumption.

July is typically the warmest month of the year for most of the contiguous United States, with an average temperature around 74 degrees Fahrenheit.