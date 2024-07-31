Vermont resident says there's 'no way' she's returning after another round of flooding destroys her home, car

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. – Homes, roads and bridges in northern Vermont have been destroyed for the second time in less than a month after a round of torrential rain brought catastrophic flooding to the Northeast Kingdom early Tuesday morning, including the hard-hit community of Lyndonville.

Police have told residents in the hardest-hit communities to refrain from travel on Wednesday, if possible, due to the amounts of rocks and debris that have littered the streets. Utility crews have also been out in full force working to repair broken utility poles and get electricity flowing once again.

This latest round of flooding comes just weeks after the remnants of what was once Hurricane Beryl dumped torrential rain across portions of Vermont, leaving two people dead.

But for some residents, this latest round of flash flooding has them rethinking if they ever want to return after the disaster and rebuild.

‘You got to get out of there!’

Lyndonville resident Paula Davis told FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne that she was at home with her 98-year-old aunt at the time the flooding occurred.

She said she didn’t hear anything unusual, until her neighbors started pleading with her and her aunt to get out of the home.

"We got the call from Jeremy, the neighbor, and he said, ‘You need to move. You need to move out,’" Davis said. "And I said, ‘Why?’ And he said, ‘Because you’re underwater. You’re floating.'"

But, Davis said, she never even realized that the raging floodwaters had lifted her home and began to push it downstream.

"These two nice guys that live up the road, one of the guys said that he knew someone was in there," Davis said, referring to her home. "So, he came down, he rapped on my window, my bedroom window, and he said, ‘You got to get out of there.’ So, I passed my aunt out, I passed my dog out, and I was the last one to leave."

The force of the rushing water not only picked her house up and started to push it farther downstream but her car was also destroyed.

The mangled car was found intertwined with piles of debris that settled on roads once the floodwaters receded.

Residents unsure if they want to return after flooding

Davis said she doesn’t plan on returning to the area once she gets a new car.

"Whatever I get out of the car and I have left, I’m going to get me a new car," she said. "But, it’s not coming back here. No way."

Davis said that another round of devastating flooding in a matter of weeks had been difficult to deal with.

"Twice in two weeks is too much for me, because she’s my responsibility," Davis said, referring to her aunt. "She’s my mother’s youngest sister, and she’s the only one left out of four. There’s no way I’m bringing her back here and have this happen again."

Davis said items can be replaced and a home can be rebuilt, but nothing can replace family.

"That can be replaced," Davis said. "There’s no way anybody can replace her."