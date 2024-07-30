Search
Catastrophic flooding in Vermont washes away roads, traps terrified residents amid Flash Flood Emergencies

The FOX Forecast Center said 8.04 inches of rain fell in St. Johnsbury, most of which occurred in just six hours. That now places St. Johnsbury into its third-wettest July on record. And the rain overnight vaulted Tuesday to one of the wettest days on record in Vermont.

More than 8 inches of rain fell in parts of Vermont overnight, prompting forecasters to issue two Flash Flood Emergencies. Residents in the St. Johnsbury area were told to seek higher ground and dozens of people needed to be rescued from their homes. 05:21

Flash Flood Emergencies send Vermont residents scrambling for safety as flooding washes away homes, roads

More than 8 inches of rain fell in parts of Vermont overnight, prompting forecasters to issue two Flash Flood Emergencies. Residents in the St. Johnsbury area were told to seek higher ground and dozens of people needed to be rescued from their homes.

ST.  JOHNSBURY, Vt. – Emergency officials in Vermont have pleaded with residents to seek higher ground as rivers and streams continue to overflow their banks after a slow-moving storm dumped more than 8 inches of rain overnight, prompting forecasters to issue two rare Flash Flood Emergencies early Tuesday morning.

A home is seen on the side of a road after it was washed off its foundation in Lyndon, Vermont, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

The Flash Flood Emergencies included communities such as St. Johnsbury, Danville and Lyndon. The National Weather Service office in Burlington said that while no additional rain is expected, the threat of flooding will continue through at least Tuesday afternoon.

Trees are seen laying across a flooded road in Lyndon, Vermont, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

"Homes have been washed away. Cars are underwater. Some roads have been washed out," the NWS said. "Check on the safety of your friends and neighbors."

Emergency officials in Vermont said residents should evacuate immediately if flooding occurs but were warned to respect all road detours and to avoid driving on water-covered roads.

Rescuers are seen helping a resident get to safety after catastrophic flooding was reported in the St. Johnsbury, Vermont, area, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Officials said at least 10 swift-water rescue teams were dispatched to the region, and about two dozen rescues were conducted during the overnight hours.

Those swift-water rescue teams, according to officials, remain on the ground to assist residents wherever they are needed.

Month’s worth of rain falls in 2 hours in Vermont

The rain that fell across Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom overnight was historic.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, several inches of rain fell in St. Johnsbury in a few hours.

About a month’s worth of rain fell in two hours overnight, with 4.38 inches falling between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Rocks and debris are seen in the water below a road near Saint Johnsbury, Vermont.

The average rainfall for July is 4.53 inches.

In addition, the FOX Forecast Center said 8.04 inches of rain fell in St. Johnsbury, most of which occurred in just six hours. That now places St. Johnsbury into its third-wettest July on record.

And the rain overnight vaulted Tuesday to one of the wettest days on record in Vermont.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE REVAMPS FLOOD ALERTS

Shelter in place issued as flooding washes away roads, bridges

A video recorded by a homeowner in Morgan, Vermont, shows rushing floodwaters surrounding the home amid Flash Flood Emergencies that were issued early Tuesday morning due to torrential rain that sent rivers and streams overflowing their banks. 00:39

Watch: Vermont home surrounded by floodwaters

A video recorded by a homeowner in Morgan, Vermont, shows rushing floodwaters surrounding the home amid Flash Flood Emergencies that were issued early Tuesday morning due to torrential rain that sent rivers and streams overflowing their banks.

The flash flooding across portions of northern Vermont washed away roads and bridges across the region, and police have told residents in St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville to shelter in place and not travel unless personal safety comes into question. Water rescues have also been reported in the area.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation," the NWS said. "Seek higher ground now. Life-threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses."

