Catastrophic flooding in Vermont washes away roads, traps terrified residents amid Flash Flood Emergencies

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. – Emergency officials in Vermont have pleaded with residents to seek higher ground as rivers and streams continue to overflow their banks after a slow-moving storm dumped more than 8 inches of rain overnight, prompting forecasters to issue two rare Flash Flood Emergencies early Tuesday morning.

The Flash Flood Emergencies included communities such as St. Johnsbury, Danville and Lyndon. The National Weather Service office in Burlington said that while no additional rain is expected, the threat of flooding will continue through at least Tuesday afternoon.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"Homes have been washed away. Cars are underwater. Some roads have been washed out," the NWS said. "Check on the safety of your friends and neighbors."

Emergency officials in Vermont said residents should evacuate immediately if flooding occurs but were warned to respect all road detours and to avoid driving on water-covered roads.

Officials said at least 10 swift-water rescue teams were dispatched to the region, and about two dozen rescues were conducted during the overnight hours.

Those swift-water rescue teams, according to officials, remain on the ground to assist residents wherever they are needed.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Month’s worth of rain falls in 2 hours in Vermont

This graphic shows rainfall records in Vermont.

(FOX Weather)



The rain that fell across Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom overnight was historic.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, several inches of rain fell in St. Johnsbury in a few hours.

About a month’s worth of rain fell in two hours overnight, with 4.38 inches falling between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The average rainfall for July is 4.53 inches.

In addition, the FOX Forecast Center said 8.04 inches of rain fell in St. Johnsbury, most of which occurred in just six hours. That now places St. Johnsbury into its third-wettest July on record.

And the rain overnight vaulted Tuesday to one of the wettest days on record in Vermont.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE REVAMPS FLOOD ALERTS

Shelter in place issued as flooding washes away roads, bridges

The flash flooding across portions of northern Vermont washed away roads and bridges across the region, and police have told residents in St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville to shelter in place and not travel unless personal safety comes into question. Water rescues have also been reported in the area.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation," the NWS said. "Seek higher ground now. Life-threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses."