Tropical Depression 12 slowly dissipating over eastern Atlantic

A disturbance the FOX Forecast Center was tracking in the eastern Atlantic Ocean developed into Tropical Depression Twelve on Tuesday, but due to strong upper-level winds and dry air, the depression never reached tropical storm status.

The system is forecast to weaken slowly and will likely be no more than a remnant area of low pressure within the next day.

Tropical Depression Twelve is one of two tropical systems roaming the Atlantic Basin. The other is Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen moving through the southern Caribbean Sea.

Here’s everything you should know about Tropical Depression Twelve.

Where is Tropical Depression 12?

Tropical Depression Twelve is centered more than 700 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, an archipelago off the western coast of Africa, and is moving west-northwestward at 12 mph.

The tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Tracking Tropical Depression Twelve.

What is the forecast for Tropical Depression 12?

Tropical Depression Twelve is forecast to lose its tropical characteristics and become a remnant area of low pressure within the next day.

"Most likely, this is not going to be our next named system," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "We would need those winds to hit 40 mph to be called Julia, so that next name still remains on the list."

Regardless of its status, Tropical Depression Twelve will pose no threat to land as it moves west-northwestward over the open waters of the eastern tropical Atlantic.

