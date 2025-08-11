Tropical Storm Erin to be Atlantic's first hurricane of 2025 with major strengthening likely

Tropical Storm Erin formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday morning and is forecast to strengthen, likely becoming the Atlantic season's first major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Storm Erin's winds reached 45 mph, officially designating it as a tropical storm.

Information about Tropical Storm Erin.



A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds of 39-73 mph and is a step above a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Erin is currently located west of the Cabo Verde Islands and is currently being monitored by the NHC for further development.

Over the next few days, Erin is forecast to continue moving west at 15-20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

The latest forecast track shows Erin moving north of Puerto Rico by this weekend with gradual strengthening to a hurricane. Erin could become the first major hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season if it reaches Category 3 strength. A hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 111-129 mph is considered to be a Category 3 cyclone on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale .

Tropical Storm Erin forecast track.



Before even becoming Tropical Storm Erin, the system brought heavy rain and storms to the Cabo Verde islands when it was known as Invest 97L. The local government said flooding damaged roads and private property. There are reports of people missing and fatalities from the storms.

On Monday, the Cabo Verde government declared a state of calamity on St. Vincent and St. Anthony.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.