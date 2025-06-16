Tropical Storm Erick forms in Eastern Pacific, expected to strengthen into hurricane by Wednesday

Tropical Storm Erick formed in the Eastern Pacific Ocean early Tuesday morning more than 400 miles southeast of Punta Maldonado, Mexico, and is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph. The NHC has recorded maximum sustained winds of 40 mph within Erick.

Erick is the fifth named storm of this year's Eastern Pacific hurricane season, and it could be the first named storm in either the Atlantic or Eastern Pacific basins to make landfall.

This graphic shows information on Tropical Storm Erick in the Eastern Pacific.

Rapid intensification possible before landfall

The NHC said Tuesday morning that there is a significant chance that Erick will undergo rapid intensification before making landfall. Rapid intensification occurs when a tropical cyclone's maximum sustained winds increase by at least 35 mph in a 24-hour period .

This graphic shows the forecast track of Tropical Storm Erick.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued in Mexico from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado.

A Tropical Storm Watch was issued from east of Bahias de Huatulco to Salina Cruz.

In a Tuesday morning advisory, the NHC said it expects a Hurricane Warning to be issued for part of Mexico's southwestern coast.

This graphic shows tropical alerts in effect for Tropical Storm Erick.

Erick could be first named storm of 2025 to make landfall in either Eastern Pacific, Atlantic

Forecasters said Erick will bring heavy rain to Central America and southeastern Mexico this week, and it will likely become the first storm in either the Eastern Pacific or Atlantic to make landfall this year.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, landfall could happen in Mexico, where 5-8 inches of rain is expected to fall close to the coast. Localized pockets of up to 12 inches of rain are possible.

The NHC also warns storm surge could produce coastal flooding, and life-threatening swells and rip currents from Erick may arrive by Wednesday.

This graphic shows expected rainfall over Mexico and Central America through Friday, June 20, 2025.

Future Erick's impacts could be felt as far north as Texas

Some computer forecast models suggest that the deep tropical moisture from this system could drift north and reach parts of extreme South Texas later in the week.