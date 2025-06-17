Hurricane Erick forms in Eastern Pacific, expected to bring life-threatening flash flooding to southern Mexico

Hurricane Erick formed in the Eastern Pacific on Wednesday morning about 160 miles south-southeast of Puerto Angel, Mexico, and is expected to rapidly intensify before making landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The NHC said that Erick had reached 75 mph in its latest update, officially designating it as a hurricane.

Tracking Hurricane Erick.

Once a tropical storm’s winds reach 74 mph, it is called a hurricane and maintains the same name it had when it was a tropical storm.

Erick is the fifth named storm of this year's Eastern Pacific hurricane season , and it could be the first named storm in either the Atlantic or Eastern Pacific basins to make landfall.

The NHC said that Erick is expected to rapidly intensify before making landfall. Rapid intensification occurs when a tropical cyclone's maximum sustained winds increase by at least 35 mph within 24 hours .

Erick could reach major hurricane strength if it intensifies faster than current forecasts show. A major hurricane is defined as a Category 3, 4 or 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

It is expected to approach the coast of southern Mexico by Wednesday night and move inland or be near the coast on Thursday, according to the NHC.

Forecast cone for Hurricane Erick.

Mexico's government has issued a Hurricane Warning from Puerto Angel to Acapulco, with other tropical weather alerts issued both south and north of the expected landfall location.

The NHC also warned that storm surge could produce life-threatening coastal flooding. Swells and rip currents from Erick may arrive by Wednesday evening.

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 to Nov. 30.

This story is developing. Check back frequently for updates.