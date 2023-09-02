Tropical Depression Thirteen forms in the Atlantic; likely to become powerful Hurricane Lee by end of week

Tropical Depression Thirteen formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, and the FOX Forecast Center expects the system to continue to gain strength and will likely become a powerful, major hurricane by the end of the week.

The tropical depression was designated Invest 95L over the weekend, and it has since strengthened and become better organized.

The FOX Forecast Center said Tropical Depression Thirteen will likely become Tropical Storm or Hurricane Lee in a day or so.

WHAT IS AN INVEST?

Where is Tropical Depression Thirteen?

Tropical Depression Thirteen is about 1,425 miles to the east of the Lesser Antilles and has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts. The system is moving to the west-northwest at 15 mph.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM HURRICANE SEASON DURING SEPTEMBER

The latest information on Tropical Depression 13.

(FOX Weather)



Where is Tropical Depression Thirteen headed?

Topical Depression Thirteen is expected to continue on its west-northwest movement over the next few days and will continue to get stronger as it moves across the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the system will be moving over record-warm waters with temperatures in the mid-80s east of the Lesser Antilles, and that could support the rapid intensification of Tropical Depression Thirteen.

LOSSES FROM HURRICANE IDALIA COULD REACH $20 BILLION

Forecasters said Tropical Depression Thirteen will become a hurricane in a few days, and will likely become a major hurricane, meaning Category 3 or higher, in a few days.

There are currently no watches or warnings in effect, but those with interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the storm's progress and should prepare to take proper precautions in the event watches and warnings are issued.