Final month of hurricane season starts with another Atlantic name checked off list

November is the final month of the official hurricane season, and it started by checking off another name on the Atlantic list.

Tropical Storm Martin formed in the North Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday morning. The National Hurricane Center said the storm is located about 550 miles east-northeast of Bermuda and is moving east at 12 mph.

Martin poses no threat to the U.S. The FOX Forecast Center expects it to strengthen to a hurricane by Wednesday before merging with a larger low-pressure system and becoming a post-tropical cyclone.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The forecast track of Tropical Storm Martin.

(FOX Weather)



The NHC assigns names to tropical storms and hurricanes from one of six rotating lists. Martin is the 13th named storm of the season after the development of Tropical Storm Lisa on Monday.

Tropical storm vs. subtropical storm vs. post-tropical cyclone

Forecasters said early Tuesday the Martin could have been either a tropical storm or a subtropical storm. The NHC eventually designated it a tropical storm.

A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph.

A subtropical storm is sort of a hybrid storm, meaning it has characteristics of both a garden-variety low-pressure system and a tropical cyclone. However, unlike a typical low, a subtropical storm gets a lot of its energy from warm ocean water and has maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph.

If either of these types of systems generates winds of at least 74 mph, they become hurricanes.

A system becomes a post-tropical cyclone once it loses its tropical characteristics. However, these types of storms can still pose a danger with heavy rain and high winds.