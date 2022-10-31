Tropical Storm Lisa becomes 12th named storm of 2022 Atlantic hurricane season in Caribbean Sea

Tropical Storm Lisa formed in the central Caribbean Sea on Halloween, becoming the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season as it eyes parts of Central America, potentially as a hurricane, later this week.

A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph. Once a system becomes a tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center assigns it a name from one of six rotating lists.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE? TROPICAL DEPRESSION VS. TROPICAL STORM VS. HURRICANE

Where is Tropical Storm Lisa?

As of Monday evening, Tropical Storm Lisa was centered 305 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman Island.

Lisa is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph as it moves westward across the central Caribbean Sea.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION VS. TROPICAL STORM VS. HURRICANE: WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?

Tracking Tropical Storm Lisa.

(FOX Weather)



Where are watches and warnings in effect for Tropical Storm Lisa?

A Hurricane Watch was issued for the Bay Islands of Honduras and the Belize coast from north of Puerto Barrios to south of Chetumal.

The Bay Islands are also under a Tropical Storm Warning.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Jamaica, the north coast of Honduras, Guatemala from Honduras to Puerto Barrios and for Mexico from Chetumal to Punta Herrero.

A Hurricane Watch means that winds over 74 mph within 48 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical-storm-force winds (40-plus mph) are possible in the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Winds from 39 to 73 mph are expected within 36 hours for the Bay Islands under a Tropical Storm Warning.

HURRICANE, TROPICAL STORM WATCH VS. WARNING: WHY IT'S IMPORTANT TO KNOW THE DIFFERENCE

Current watches and warnings in effect along the path of Tropical Storm Lisa.

(FOX Weather)



What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Lisa?

The FOX Forecast Center expects that Tropical Storm Lisa will move toward the west or west-northwest over the next few days, which means it will likely pass south of the Cayman Islands on Tuesday before approaching Central America on Wednesday.

Current indications are that Lisa will continue to strengthen and could be at or near hurricane strength (75-plus-mph winds) by late Wednesday as it makes landfall, likely along the coast of Belize.

WHERE TROPICAL STORMS AND HURRICANES TYPICALLY OCCUR DURING EACH MONTH OF ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON

The projected path and intensity of Tropical Storm Lisa.

(FOX Weather)



What are the expected impacts of Tropical Storm Lisa?

According to the FOX Forecast Center, Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to produce up to an inch of rain in portions of the Cayman Islands and eastern Nicaragua through Thursday evening. Localized areas could see up to 2 inches of rainfall.

Northern Honduras, Jamaica, Guatemala and the eastern Yucatán peninsula could see 2-4 inches of rain and up to 6 inches locally.

Belize and Honduras' Bay Islands could see 3 to 5 inches of rain and up to 8 inches locally.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in these areas along the path of Lisa.

Tropical Storm Lisa will not pose any threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Tropical Disturbance #1

Tropical disturbance #1 only has 10% chance of becoming a tropical depression.

(FOX Weather)



The NHC is keeping an eye on an area of low pressure about 300 miles northeast of Bermuda. It is a non-tropical low, with a frontal system, forecast to be absorbed by a larger extra-tropical low in the next few days.

There is only a 10% chance of the disturbance strengthening into a tropical depression before being absorbed.