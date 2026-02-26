Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Texas eyes historic February heat with temps likely topping 100 degrees as even more snow looms for Northeast

While the Northeast braces for the potential of even more snow, down in South Texas, more record heat is possible and this time it could be the hottest it's ever been in the month of February — for the entire state.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
Just one week after a historic blizzard pummeled New England and other parts of the Interstate 95 corridor, yet another potential multi-day winter storm could impact millions across 25 states in the Northeast, as well as the Midwest beginning Sunday. 02:29

Next potential winter storm looms over millions across Midwest, Northeast this weekend

Just one week after a historic blizzard pummeled New England and other parts of the Interstate 95 corridor, yet another potential multi-day winter storm could impact millions across 25 states in the Northeast, as well as the Midwest beginning Sunday.

TEXAS - As temperatures rise across the Southwest, Texas could see days of record-breaking February heat throughout the rest of the week. Meanwhile, the Northeast braces for the chance of even more snow.

Rounds of snow have pounded the I-95 corridor. From a historic blizzard to more light flurries, and now with another winter storm on the horizon, the region could continue to be hammered by more winter weather.

HISTORIC BLIZZARD OF 2026 SMASHES SNOW RECORDS AS MILLIONS BEGIN TO DIG OUT FROM VICIOUS BOMB CYCLONE

Earlier this week, snowfall records were shattered, including a whopping 37.9 inches recorded in Povidence, Rhode Island, making it the all-time biggest snowstorm for the city.

  • Snow covers cars and sidewalks during the blizzard in Staten Island.
    Image 1 of 9

    Snow covers cars and sidewalks during the blizzard in Staten Island.  (Alison)

  • Someone marveling at the amount of snow in Brooklyn, NY.
    Image 2 of 9

    Someone marveling at the amount of snow in Brooklyn, NY. (Jolie)

  • Heavy snow falling in Brockton, MA during Blizzard '26.
    Image 3 of 9

    Heavy snow falling in Brockton, MA during Blizzard '26.  (Ryan Linn)

  • Heavy snow on Monday morning in Providence, Rhode Island.
    Image 4 of 9

    Heavy snow on Monday morning in Providence, Rhode Island.  (Gary DeCorte)

  • Snow-covered cars in a neighborhood in East Providence, Rhode Island.
    Image 5 of 9

    Snow-covered cars in a neighborhood in East Providence, Rhode Island.  (John)

  • A driver clears snow off a vehicle during a winter storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
    Image 6 of 9

    A driver clears snow off a vehicle during a winter storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.  (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • Historic blizzard brings nearly a foot of snow to Fairview, NJ
    Image 7 of 9

    Historic blizzard of Feb. 2026 brings nearly a foot of snow to Fairview, NJ (Miriam Caso)

  • Over 2 feet of snow reported in Islip, NY with drifts adding to the mounds on Feb. 23, 2026.
    Image 8 of 9

    Over 2 feet of snow reported in Islip, NY with drifts adding to the mounds on Feb. 23, 2026. (Lisa)

  • Powerful blizzard of 2026 buries Swansea, MA, in mounds snow
    Image 9 of 9

    Powerful blizzard of Feb. 2026 buries Swansea, MA, in mounds snow (Luis Quevedo)

With multiple states across the Northeast slammed with over 2 feet of snow from the massive blizzard, hurricane-force winds and whiteout conditions, power outages swept the region.

NEXT POTENTIAL WINTER STORM LOOMS OVER MILLIONS ACROSS MIDWEST, NORTHEAST THIS WEEKEND

Not even a day later, more moderate snow fell along the corridor, and now the Northeast is bracing for potentially more as the next winter storm threat looms.

March storm overview
(FOX Weather)

 

Meanwhile, down in South Texas, more record heat is possible and this time, it could be the hottest it's ever been in the month of February — for the entire state.

Potential February records for Texas

Potential February records for Texas

(FOX Weather)

Several locations near the Rio Grande River are looking at the potential for temperatures to reach over 100 degrees.

Laredo, Texas, is one such location which typically does not see 100 degrees until April.

PHOENIX EYES EARLIEST 90-DEGREE DAY IN 40 YEARS AS SOUTHWEST SIZZLES, NORTHEAST GETS SMACKED WITH MORE SNOW

Other cities across the Southwest have the possibility of breaking multiple days of record-high temperatures as well, including Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Southwest forecast highs map
(FOX Weather)

 

The FOX Forecast Center said in Phoenix's 131 years of record-keeping, Phoenix has reached the 90s in February in only five previous years.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

It would also mark its earliest 90-degree day since Feb. 26, 1986, which was 40 years ago.

Tags
Loading...