Texas eyes historic February heat with temps likely topping 100 degrees as even more snow looms for Northeast

TEXAS - As temperatures rise across the Southwest, Texas could see days of record-breaking February heat throughout the rest of the week. Meanwhile, the Northeast braces for the chance of even more snow.

Rounds of snow have pounded the I-95 corridor. From a historic blizzard to more light flurries, and now with another winter storm on the horizon, the region could continue to be hammered by more winter weather.

HISTORIC BLIZZARD OF 2026 SMASHES SNOW RECORDS AS MILLIONS BEGIN TO DIG OUT FROM VICIOUS BOMB CYCLONE

Earlier this week, snowfall records were shattered, including a whopping 37.9 inches recorded in Povidence, Rhode Island, making it the all-time biggest snowstorm for the city.

next Image 1 of 9

prev next Image 2 of 9

prev next Image 3 of 9

prev next Image 4 of 9

prev next Image 5 of 9

prev next Image 6 of 9

prev next Image 7 of 9

prev next Image 8 of 9

prev Image 9 of 9

With multiple states across the Northeast slammed with over 2 feet of snow from the massive blizzard, hurricane-force winds and whiteout conditions, power outages swept the region.

NEXT POTENTIAL WINTER STORM LOOMS OVER MILLIONS ACROSS MIDWEST, NORTHEAST THIS WEEKEND

Not even a day later, more moderate snow fell along the corridor, and now the Northeast is bracing for potentially more as the next winter storm threat looms.

March storm overview

(FOX Weather)



Meanwhile, down in South Texas, more record heat is possible and this time, it could be the hottest it's ever been in the month of February — for the entire state.

Several locations near the Rio Grande River are looking at the potential for temperatures to reach over 100 degrees.

Laredo, Texas, is one such location which typically does not see 100 degrees until April.

PHOENIX EYES EARLIEST 90-DEGREE DAY IN 40 YEARS AS SOUTHWEST SIZZLES, NORTHEAST GETS SMACKED WITH MORE SNOW

Other cities across the Southwest have the possibility of breaking multiple days of record-high temperatures as well, including Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Southwest forecast highs map

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said in Phoenix's 131 years of record-keeping, Phoenix has reached the 90s in February in only five previous years.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

It would also mark its earliest 90-degree day since Feb. 26, 1986, which was 40 years ago.