Phoenix eyes earliest 90-degree day in 40 years as Southwest sizzles, Northeast gets smacked with more snow

From Thursday to Sunday, numerous record highs could be set, including the potential for back-to-back records in cities such as Phoenix, Arizona.

As the East struggles to recover from record-breaking snowfall, the Southwest is bracing for record warmth later this week. 

The historic blizzard that slammed the I-95 corridor earlier this week dumped feet of snow and brought hurricane-force winds that paralyzed multiple cities.

HISTORIC BLIZZARD OF 2026 SMASHES SNOW RECORDS AS MILLIONS BEGIN TO DIG OUT FROM VICIOUS BOMB CYCLONE

Whiteout conditions swept across the Northeast, leaving thousands without power from the intense wind gusts. 

  • Heavy snow falling in Brockton, MA during Blizzard '26.
    Image 1 of 4

    Heavy snow falling in Brockton, MA during Blizzard '26.  (Ryan Linn)

  • Snow covers cars and sidewalks during the blizzard in Staten Island.
    Image 2 of 4

    Snow covers cars and sidewalks during the blizzard in Staten Island.  (Alison)

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 23: People walk along snow covered streets as snow falls during a blizzard on February 23, 2026 in the Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City.
    Image 3 of 4

    People walk along snow covered streets as snow falls during a blizzard on February 23, 2026 in the Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City.  (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

  • Powerful blizzard of 2026 buries Swansea, MA, in mounds snow
    Image 4 of 4

    Powerful blizzard of Feb. 2026 buries Swansea, MA, in mounds snow (Luis Quevedo)

And just as quickly as the Northeast begins digging out of the snowy mess, another winter storm is expected to bring more impactful snow and ice from the Midwest to the Northeast starting Sunday. 

ANOTHER 'IMPACTFUL' WINTER STORM TARGETS MIDWEST, NORTHEAST JUST DAYS AFTER HISTORIC BLIZZARD BURIES CITIES

Across the Southwest, the story is quite different as the region braces for the possibility of multiple days of record-high temperatures in cities such as Phoenix.

Winter temperature ranks
(FOX Weather)

 

While the West is no stranger to record warmth this winter — with more than 140 locations recording their warmest winter on record and over 290 experiencing one of their top 10 warmest winters — temperatures will surge back into the Southwest, with high temps expected to climb 15–25 degrees above average.

CALIFORNIA SLAMMED BY MUCH-NEEDED RAIN AND SNOW, AS MAJOR WEATHER PATTERN SHIFTS

Friday daily record highs list

(FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

From Thursday to Sunday, numerous record highs could be set, including the potential for back-to-back records in cities such as Phoenix, Arizona.

Thursday daily record highs list

(FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

The FOX Forecast Center said the last time Phoenix recorded a temperature in the 90s was this past November, and with highs forecast to reach the low 90s on Thursday and Friday, the city could see its earliest 90-degree day since February 26, 1986, 40 years ago. 

Phoenix Continues To Suffer Through Its Worst Heat Wave On Record

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 25: People gather and watch the sunset from South Mountain Park amid the city's worst heat wave on record on July 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. While Phoenix endures periods of extreme heat every year, today marked the 26th straight day of temperatures reaching 110 degrees or higher, a new record amid a long duration heat wave in the Southwest. Extreme heat kills more people than hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined in an average year in the U.S.

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In its 131 years of record-keeping, Phoenix has reached the 90s in February in only five previous years.

MARCH WEATHER OUTLOOK: WARMER TEMPERATURES, SEVERE STORM THREATS ON THE HORIZON AS WE SPRING INTO NEXT MONTH

Other cities watching for record highs include Los Angeles and Las Vegas

Friday feels-like temperatures
(FOX Weather)

 

Los Angeles could reach temperatures above 90 degrees on Friday, marking its first 90-degree day since early November and the first in February in a decade.

Las Vegas, along with many other cities in Texas, will experience high temperatures feeling like early May. 

