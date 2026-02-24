Another 'impactful' winter storm targets Midwest, Northeast just days after historic blizzard buries cities

Just one week after a historic blizzard pummeled the region, another winter storm is expected to bring significant snow and ice to the Midwest and Northeast.

EVEN MORE ROUNDS OF SNOW THIS WEEK THREATEN NORTHEAST CITIES PUMMELED BY RECORD-BREAKING BLIZZARD

The setup begins Saturday, when a quick shot of cold air settles across the northern third of the country.

By Sunday, a weak disturbance will emerge from the Rockies, increasing southerly winds a few thousand feet above the surface. Those winds will funnel warmer, moisture-rich air northward, where it will ride up over the cold, dense air already in place.

This will allow for the development of precipitation, which could fall as snow, sleet, freezing rain, or plain rain depending on how deep the cold air is.

According to FOX Forecast Center, forecast models are suggesting that the snow will most likely span from the Mississippi Valley through the Great Lakes and eventually into the Northeast.

It will begin with cities like Chicago, Indianapolis, Cleveland and Pittsburgh getting hit as early as Sunday. The system will push eastward into areas still digging out from the blizzard, including Philadelphia, New York, Providence, RI and Boston.

The possible amount of snow in the north.

(FOX Weather)



South of the snow, ice will be a concern. The greatest risk for icing currently appears to be along the I-70 corridor.

The FOX Forecast Center says that the magnitude of the impacts of the storm still remains unclear.

The amount of energy that ejects out of the Rockies will determine how significant this storm becomes. If more energy transfers from the trough and closed low, there will be a more significant risk for major winter precipitation.

However, if the jet stream dip over the Northeast holds stronger and less Pacific energy and moisture moves eastward, then the storm will be less impactful.

These details will be worked out in the coming days, but for now, the chance of an impactful storm is far from minimal.

Stay with FOX Weather as these systems continue to develop.