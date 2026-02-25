Hurricane Melissa ties record for strongest hurricane in Atlantic history
The report showed that Hurricane Melissa's landfalling maximum sustained winds are now tied with Hurricane Dorian in 2018 and the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane, as the strongest hurricane in Atlantic history.
JAMAICA DEVASTATION: Drone video reveals the extent of damage left behind in Middle Quarters, Jamaica from Hurricane Melissa. Thousands of people were displaced as the storm destroyed homes and businesses, leaving rubble behind.
JAMAICA - Hurricane Melissa, the Category 5 storm that ripped through Jamaica and caused catastrophic damage, is now tied for the strongest hurricane to ever form in the Atlantic Ocean.
An aerial view shows damaged buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, Jamaica, on October 31, 2025. At least 19 people in Jamaica have died as a result of Hurricane Melissa which devastated the island nation when it roared ashore this week, a government minister told news outlets late October 31. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
Remains of the Black River Market are seen following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. (NHC). (Photo by Ricardo MAKYN / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
A house with a damaged roof is seen after the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
This screen grab from an aerial video shows damaged buildings and structures in St. Elizabeth Parish, Jamaica, on October 29, 2025, after Hurricane Melissa tore through the island. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by AFP VIDEOGRAPHICS / AFP) (Photo by AFP VIDEOGRAPHICS/AFP via Getty Images)
Waves crash onto the beach in Kingston on October 27, 2025. Hurricane Melissa threatened Jamaica with potentially deadly rains after rapidly intensifying into a top-level Category 5 storm, as residents scrambled for shelter from what could be the island's most violent weather on record. Melissa has already been blamed for at least four deaths in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, and was set to unleash torrential rains on parts of Jamaica in a direct hit on the Caribbean island. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
This aerial view shows storm surge crashing into the seawall that protects Palisadoes Strip, the route to Norman Manley International Airport, before the arrival of Hurricane Melissa, in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 25, 2025. Deadly storm Melissa strengthened Saturday afternoon into a Category 1 hurricane, with rapid intensification expected over the weekend as it cut a worryingly slow course toward the Caribbean island of Jamaica, forecasters said. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
Fallen trees block sections of the Spur Tree main road following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
A car and surrounding buildings are seen damaged following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins. Somewhat weakened but still threatening, Melissa will bring damaging winds and flooding rains to the Bahamas Wednesday before moving on to Bermuda late Thursday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
Melissa's maximum sustained winds of 185 mph upon landfall in Jamaica broke records, the NHC's report showed.
FOX Weather's Robert Ray takes us on a surreal tour of the home he and his crew rented to ride out Hurricane Melisa in Saint Ann Parish in Jamaica. All of the glass windows and doors shattered, and part of a porch collapsed.
He stayed through the storm and in the days after, showing the damage, talking to Jamaicans impacted and detailing the recovery operations.
NOAA's Hurricane Hunters deployed to investigate Melissa and the storm's attributes.
During the mission, a dropsonde was launched from the airplane. A dropsonde is a cylindrical weather instrument used to collect weather data on tropical systems such as pressure, humidity, temperature and wind gusts.