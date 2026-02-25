Hurricane Melissa ties record for strongest hurricane in Atlantic history

JAMAICA - Hurricane Melissa, the Category 5 storm that ripped through Jamaica and caused catastrophic damage, is now tied for the strongest hurricane to ever form in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center issued its Tropical Cyclone Report for Hurricane Melissa, which caused deadly destruction in the Caribbean in late October 2025.

Melissa's maximum sustained winds of 185 mph upon landfall in Jamaica broke records, the NHC's report showed.

The NHC's report showed that Hurricane Melissa's landfalling maximum sustained winds are now tied with Hurricane Dorian in 2018 and the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane, as the strongest hurricane in Atlantic history.

Melissa's maximum winds post-landfall were reclassified as 190 mph, up from 185 mph, tying it for no. 1 strongest winds with Hurricane Allen in 1980.

Melissa first hit Jamaica as a strong Category 5 hurricane on Oct. 28.

The hurricane was officially classified as the strongest and costliest hurricane to ever hit Jamaica, causing millions of dollars in damage and killing at least 45 people in the country.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray was in Jamaica for the landfall of the storm, watching the destruction unfold in real time.

Windows in the home Ray and his crew rented to cover the hurricane shattered prior to the storm's landfall during the extreme conditions.

Glass, debris and water littered the floor from the shattered windows in the home as Ray showed the damage.

He stayed through the storm and in the days after, showing the damage, talking to Jamaicans impacted and detailing the recovery operations.

"I have never seen a disaster like this in my life," said Ray, who has covered such other disasters as Hurricanes Katrina and Helene , and the Mayfield, Kentucky, tornado . "One community after the next is in total ruin."

NOAA's Hurricane Hunters deployed to investigate Melissa and the storm's attributes.

During the mission, a dropsonde was launched from the airplane. A dropsonde is a cylindrical weather instrument used to collect weather data on tropical systems such as pressure, humidity , temperature and wind gusts.

Data from the dropsonde indicated a 252 mph wind gust recorded inside the storm.

This gust breaks the previous record of 240 mph set by Typhoon Megi in 2010.

Hurricane Melissa's destruction was far-reaching, impacting multiple island nations in the Caribbean.

The NHC's report shows that at least 95 people died between Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean countries.