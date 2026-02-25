Search
Hurricane Melissa ties record for strongest hurricane in Atlantic history

The report showed that Hurricane Melissa's landfalling maximum sustained winds are now tied with Hurricane Dorian in 2018 and the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane, as the strongest hurricane in Atlantic history.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
JAMAICA DEVASTATION: Drone video reveals the extent of damage left behind in Middle Quarters, Jamaica from Hurricane Melissa. Thousands of people were displaced as the storm destroyed homes and businesses, leaving rubble behind. 01:38

FILE: Drone video shows hurricane damage in Jamaica

JAMAICA DEVASTATION: Drone video reveals the extent of damage left behind in Middle Quarters, Jamaica from Hurricane Melissa. Thousands of people were displaced as the storm destroyed homes and businesses, leaving rubble behind.

JAMAICA - Hurricane Melissa, the Category 5 storm that ripped through Jamaica and caused catastrophic damage, is now tied for the strongest hurricane to ever form in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center issued its Tropical Cyclone Report for Hurricane Melissa, which caused deadly destruction in the Caribbean in late October 2025.

Melissa's maximum sustained winds of 185 mph upon landfall in Jamaica broke records, the NHC's report showed.

The NHC's report showed that Hurricane Melissa's landfalling maximum sustained winds are now tied with Hurricane Dorian in 2018 and the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane, as the strongest hurricane in Atlantic history.

BEFORE AND AFTER SATELLITE IMAGERY SHOWCASES EXTENSIVE HURRICANE MELISSA DESTRUCTION IN JAMAICA

Top Atlantic hurricanes by wind.

Top Atlantic hurricanes by wind.

(FOX Weather)

Melissa's maximum winds post-landfall were reclassified as 190 mph, up from 185 mph, tying it for no. 1 strongest winds with Hurricane Allen in 1980.

Melissa first hit Jamaica as a strong Category 5 hurricane on Oct. 28.

HOW ARE HURRICANES RATED? THE SAFFIR-SIMPSON HURRICANE WIND SCALE EXPLAINED

This animated satellite image provides a look at catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Melissa as it approached Jamaica.

This animated satellite image provides a look at catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Melissa as it approached Jamaica.

(FOX Weather)

The hurricane was officially classified as the strongest and costliest hurricane to ever hit Jamaica, causing millions of dollars in damage and killing at least 45 people in the country.

SEE IT: POWERFUL WINDS RATTLE JAMAICA LIVE CAMERA AS MONSTER CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE MELISSA APPROACHES

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray was in Jamaica for the landfall of the storm, watching the destruction unfold in real time.

Hurricane Melissa is on a destructive path across Jamaica, causing catastrophic winds and life-threatening flash flooding. FOX Weather's Robert Ray is live on the ground.  08:57

FILE: Category 5 monster: Hurricane Melissa slams Jamaica in most intense landfall in 90 years

Hurricane Melissa is on a destructive path across Jamaica, causing catastrophic winds and life-threatening flash flooding. FOX Weather's Robert Ray is live on the ground. 

Windows in the home Ray and his crew rented to cover the hurricane shattered prior to the storm's landfall during the extreme conditions.

TOP 5 STRONGEST HURRICANES EVER RECORDED IN ATLANTIC BASIN

Glass, debris and water littered the floor from the shattered windows in the home as Ray showed the damage.

FOX Weather's Robert Ray takes us on a surreal tour of the home he and his crew rented to ride out Hurricane Melisa in Saint Ann Parish in Jamaica. All of the glass windows and doors shattered, and part of a porch collapsed. 06:12

FILE: Eerie inside tour of home damaged during Hurricane Melissa as winds continued to rage

FOX Weather's Robert Ray takes us on a surreal tour of the home he and his crew rented to ride out Hurricane Melisa in Saint Ann Parish in Jamaica. All of the glass windows and doors shattered, and part of a porch collapsed.

He stayed through the storm and in the days after, showing the damage, talking to Jamaicans impacted and detailing the recovery operations.

"I have never seen a disaster like this in my life," said Ray, who has covered such other disasters as Hurricanes Katrina and Helene, and the Mayfield, Kentucky, tornado. "One community after the next is in total ruin."

SEE PLANES, EQUIPMENT HURRICANE HUNTERS USE WHEN THEY FLY INTO SOME OF WORLD'S WORST STORMS

Hurricane Hunters fly into Hurricane Melissa

Hurricane Hunters fly into Hurricane Melissa

(NOAA)

NOAA's Hurricane Hunters deployed to investigate Melissa and the storm's attributes.

During the mission, a dropsonde was launched from the airplane. A dropsonde is a cylindrical weather instrument used to collect weather data on tropical systems such as pressure, humidity, temperature and wind gusts.

RECORD-BREAKING 252 MPH WIND READING VERIFIED FROM HISTORIC HURRICANE MELISSA
 

During their coverage in the storm’s eyewall at landfall, Hurricane Hunters experienced extreme turbulence and were forced to depart from the hurricane prematurely. 03:30

FILE: Hurricane Hunters fly directly into the center of the chaos within Hurricane Melissa

During their coverage in the storm’s eyewall at landfall, Hurricane Hunters experienced extreme turbulence and were forced to depart from the hurricane prematurely.

Data from the dropsonde indicated a 252 mph wind gust recorded inside the storm.

This gust breaks the previous record of 240 mph set by Typhoon Megi in 2010.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Melissa historical track through the Caribbean.

Melissa historical track through the Caribbean.

(FOX Weather)

Hurricane Melissa's destruction was far-reaching, impacting multiple island nations in the Caribbean.

HOW MANY CATEGORY 5 HURRICANES HAVE MADE LANDFALL IN THE US?

The NHC's report shows that at least 95 people died between Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean countries.

