November to end on stormy note with unsettled weather from coast to coast

The FOX Forecast Center is busy tracking a series of storm systems across the country that will mean rain and snow for millions over the upcoming week.

Location will mean everything as temperatures will dictate where precipitation will fall in the frozen variety and who could see severe storms.

"Thursday for Thanksgiving, Black Friday and, of course, small business Saturday has been fairly decent, but we are looking toward what we're anticipating this upcoming workweek. There is a very real severe weather threat with all modes of severe weather possible," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Michael Estime.

Here are the four weather events to be on the lookout for.

1) Rain across Eastern Seaboard

A storm system that developed over the Southwest is moving through the eastern half of the country with light showers on its northern periphery and heavy rain along the Gulf Coast.

The low-pressure system will move through the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast over the next 24 hours and impact major travel hubs such as Chicago, Detroit, D.C. and New York City.

Dynamics are not in place for damaging storms or significant flooding, but the FOX Forecast Center warns that will not prevent some disruptions in travel.

Rain, low clouds and gusty winds will impact communities across two dozen states.

Forecast models show most rainfall accumulations will remain below an inch, but a few isolated spots may see amounts of a little bit more.

The area of low pressure is the same storm system that triggered Tornado Warnings for parishes west of New Orleans on Saturday.

The National Weather Service said a confirmed brought down trees and damaged several buildings in St. Charles Parish.

During the height of the severe weather, nearly 20,000 customers were without power.

Before the country is entirely free of the system's grasp, a few inches of snow will be possible in the higher elevations of New England and northern Maine.

The FOX Forecast Center expects the system to move into Canada on Monday and be a distant memory by sunrise Tuesday.

WHAT IS THE MOST TRAVELED HOLIDAY OF THE YEAR?

2) Severe storm threat in South

As one storm system exists, another will approach the region on Tuesday, triggering showers and thunderstorms that are expected to erupt over the Lone Star State and move eastward.

Uncertainty exists on the exact timing of the worst of the storms, but the Lower Mississippi Valley looks to be the target for where thunderstorms could be the strongest on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Moisture will stream northward from the Gulf of Mexico and will aid in the instability, producing all hazards of severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center warns damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes will be possible in the strongest of cells.

The SPC has highlighted a region from eastern Texas through Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi for seeing the highest chance of severe storms.

THE SPC 5-POINT SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK CATEGORY SCALE EXPLAINED

3) Early week snow from Rockies into Midwest

The front that will bring rain and potential storms in the South will have enough cold air to work with on the northern end to produce snow.

The FOX Forecast Center expects light snow showers to break out Monday across western Nebraska and South Dakota as an area of low pressure moves out of the Rockies.

An increase in moisture will mean snow will be possible from Colorado to Minnesota, with some areas seeing upwards of half a foot of snow through late Tuesday.

A narrow swath of northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan could see accumulations reach upwards of a foot before sunset Wednesday.

The wintry precipitation is expected to impact travel along I-80, I-90 and I-35.

Chances for snow will gradually taper off on Wednesday as the storm system moves northeastward into Canada.

HOW TO PREPARE YOUR FAMILY, HOME CAN CAR FOR A WINTER STORM

4) Several rounds of snow expected in West

Cooler temperatures and wet weather in the Pacific Northwest are part of a prolonged event that could last through the entire workweek.

The second round of wintry weather arrived Saturday, with winter alerts posted for the Cascade Mountains from the Canadian border to the Oregon-California state line.

The FOX Forecast Center expects as much as 3 feet of snow to fall before the system progresses further eastward.

Even Seattle could also be in store for at least some flakes; however, impacts from frozen precipitation on the Emerald City are expected to be limited.

The winter weather made for treacherous driving conditions Saturday in southeastern Washington.

Washington State Patrol reported responding to several crashes where freezing fog and slick roadways were to blame.

The FOX Forecast Center expects a third round of wintry precipitation to begin midweek and last through next weekend.

Forecast models show heavy snow impacting the Cascades, which has the potential for shutting down some mountain passes.

Some of the moisture could make it as far south as California and the Sierra Nevada, which are in desperate need of precipitation.

Large sections of the Golden State and Nevada are experiencing drought conditions that are extreme and even exceptional.