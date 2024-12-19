New York City to Boston faces potential snow threat as first measurable snowfall eyes parts of I-95 corridor

Cities from New York to Boston could see their first measurable snow of the season as we head into the final weekend before Christmas as an incoming weather system sets up the Interstate 95 corridor for a period of potentially slippery travel.

The leftovers of a fast-moving weather system coming out of Canada, known as an Alberta Clipper, will move into the Northeast by Friday afternoon, bringing some of the ingredients needed for measurable snowfall. Meanwhile, a coastal low off the East Coast will bring additional energy spinning up off the Carolinas. How these two systems interact could mean more or less snow for some.

The weather setup for I-95 corridor on Friday.

"You sometimes get what's called an East Coast energy transfer, where you get the energy from the clipper system that almost gets absorbed into this East Coast storm as this thing rolls up the coastline," FOX Weather Meteorologist Michael Estime said. "That means it could put places like Boston, New York, maybe Philly, in line for some precipitation, hopefully in the form of snow for some folks in Boston."

Impacts from the potential snowfall will be felt through Saturday along northern parts of the I-95 corridor.

Snow possibility through Saturday.

The best chances for accumulating snow will be from Friday night into Saturday morning.

Boston, Providence in Rhode Island and Bridgeport in Connecticut could receive between 1 and 3 inches of snow, but New York City is less likely to experience snow.

However, don't yet count the Big Apple out for snow. FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar explained that the amount of snow New York sees depends on three ingredients.

"The timing of this is everything when you're trying to get a system like this on the I-95 corridor. How much moisture are we going to have in play? Where does that low set up? Where's the cold air? Those are the three ingredients," Minar said.

Forecast snow totals for the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



Following the quick shot of snow, temperatures will plunge through early next week into the teens and single digits across the Northeast before rebounding for Christmas.