Coldest air of season so far to invade US just days before Christmas

NEW YORK – A potent winter storm, packing bone-chilling cold, is sweeping across the northern U.S. this week, bringing some of the season's most frigid temperatures to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

A look at temperature departures in the eastern U.S. through Sunday.

The FOX Forecast Center said temperatures would drop sharply on Saturday and Sunday, with highs expected to be nearly 20 degrees below average into early next week.

A look at the forecast lows in the Northeast on Sunday morning.

Lows will drop into the single digits for many locations across the Northeast. However, this will be short-lived, as temperatures will moderate by Christmas Day.

A look at your day planner on Friday and Saturday in the Northeast.

Happening now: Snowstorm beginning to take shape

A large swath of plowable snow is expected from Montana to the Northeast in front of this quick-hitting clipper, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Snow will first fall across eastern Montana before moving into North Dakota on Wednesday afternoon and the Great Lakes by Thursday.

A three-hour radar loop showing where snowshowers and thunderstorms are ongoing.

As the system moves east and gets stronger, heavy snow will break out, especially in northern North Dakota, where there's a high chance of getting more than 4 inches of snow. Some areas could even see 5-8 inches.

The snow will be light and fluffy, which will allow it to blow around in the 15-30 mph winds, the FOX Forecast Center said. This blowing snow will lead to reduced visibility and travel issues along I-94 and I-29 on Wednesday.

The snow will then spread across Minnesota and Wisconsin on Thursday where multiple inches of snow are expected. This includes Minneapolis, where up to 5 inches of snow could fall. This would be their biggest snow since last winter, the FOX Forecast Center said.

A look at the snow forecast in the Midwest through Friday.

As the low-pressure system reaches the Midwest, the FOX Forecast Center said the energy causing the snow over the Great Lakes will weaken. By Friday, most areas in the lower Great Lakes, the Appalachians, and the New York-Pennsylvania border will only see light snow.

A look at the snow forecast along the I-95 corridor through Saturday.

A few flakes to a light dusting of snow are likely for parts of the I-95 corridor.