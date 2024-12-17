Christmas travel forecast shows rain, snow likely impacting millions across US

Millions of people across the U.S. are preparing to travel ahead of the busy Christmas holiday, but there could be some delays on the roads and at major airports that could impact when you can gather with family and friends.

First, a weak disturbance will track across the Plains and Upper Midwest on Tuesday. This disturbance will produce some snow across communities from South Dakota to Michigan before a more potent clipper system moves in on Thursday.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals in the Plains and Upper Midwest.

(FOX Weather)



Impacts from this system will be limited, but the FOX Forecast Center will be monitoring moderate snow which could break out Tuesday afternoon in South Dakota and Minnesota.

The snow will then reach Wisconsin by Tuesday night.

This graphic shows the three-day forecast in the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



For people traveling in the Northeast and New England, the next few days could see a mix of rain, sun and clouds.

New York City and Philadelphia along the Interstate 95 corridor can expect forecast high temperatures in the upper 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, but they will fall back to the upper 40s on Thursday.

Boston can expect the same, with a high temperature of 56 on Tuesday with rain.

This graphic shows the three-day forecast in the central U.S.

(FOX Weather)



For people traveling in the central U.S., mild temperatures and rain are expected over the next few days.

Little Rock, Arkansas, can expect high temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with chances of clouds and sun.

Nashville will also be in the upper 50s on Tuesday and low 60s on Wednesday with some chances of rain midweek that could also slow early Christmas travel.